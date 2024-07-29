Morning briefing: PM Modi meets Manipur CM after 18 months; Kharge to pick new Bengal leader for Congress, and more

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will meet West Bengal functionaries in Delhi on Monday to select a new state president, following the end of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s tenure. Chowdhury, who held the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat in Murshidabad district for five terms since 1999, was recently defeated by Yusuf Pathan of the Trinamool Congress, who was fielded by Mamata Banerjee. The leadership transition is a significant step for the party as it addresses recent electoral challenges and strategizes for future opportunities in the region. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Manipur chief minister Biren Singh after 18 months (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday, marking their first direct meeting since the outbreak of ethnic tensions in Manipur 18 months ago. The meeting occurred on the second day of Modi's discussions with party chief ministers, held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in central Delhi. This encounter is seen as a significant step in addressing the ongoing issues in Manipur and reaffirming the central government's engagement with the state's leadership amid continued unrest.

Latest News

SriRam IAS coaching centre's clarification after 'insensitive' post over IAS students' deaths draws criticism

Rajeev Khandelwal reacts to ban on Pakistani artists: 'Who are these politicians to dictate us'

India News

What are fees of Rau's IAS coaching centre where 3 UPSC aspirants died?

Chhattisgarh to have a vision document by November: CM

Global Matters

Meghan Markle has become 'Britain-phobic,' royal expert claims; She is scared of being…

Chuck Schumer calls out Trump's 'incredibly bad choice' of JD Vance as running mate: 'The choice may be one of the…'

Entertainment Focus

On Sunday, veteran screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that his account had been hacked. Akhtar clarified that a recent tweet, which appeared to be a harmless message supporting the Indian team at the 2024 Olympics, was not authored by him. He assured his fans that he was in the process of filing a complaint with the relevant authorities to address the security breach. Akhtar's announcement highlights ongoing concerns over social media account security and the importance of safeguarding personal information online.

Lifestyle and Health

Ariana Grande embraced a retro look at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, attending the women's artistic gymnastics qualifiers. Accompanied by her brother Frankie and Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, the 31-year-old pop star brought a touch of glamour to the event. Day 2 of the Paris 2024 Olympics started with excitement as Grande, known for her chic style, captivated onlookers with her fabulous appearance while supporting the gymnastics qualifiers.

It's Trending

A group of individuals traveling on separate bikes were arrested in Bengaluru after a video of their aggressive behavior towards a car went viral. The disturbing footage, shared by Bengaluru Police on social media, shows two men on a bike attacking the car and threatening the driver. Later, three more people on another bike approach the car and attempt to hit it. The police have confirmed that action has been taken against the individuals involved. The video highlights the escalating road rage incidents and the authorities' prompt response to such disruptive behavior.

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)