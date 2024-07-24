Morning briefing: UK pushes for partnership reset with India; Budget's impact on growth, and more

British foreign secretary David Lammy will push for a reset of the India-UK partnership during his visit to New Delhi this week, reinforcing Britain’s commitment to securing a free trade agreement (FTA) that benefits both countries. The FTA, negotiations for which began in January 2022, is set to top the agenda for Lammy’s visit beginning on Wednesday. Lammy, who is travelling to India within a month of taking over the position, will meet external affairs minister S Jaishankar and commerce minister Piyush Goyal. Dig deeper. David Lammy, UK foreign secretary, right, and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister at Blenheim Palace near Oxford, UK, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.(Bloomberg)

The Economic Survey projecting a more conservative estimate of GDP growth (6.5%-7%) for 2024-25 than even the Reserve Bank of India's projection of 7.2% should have told us that the Union Budget 2024-25 was unlikely to throw the (fiscal) kitchen sink at the economy. In fact, the entire focus of the budget is on boosting India's medium-term to long-term growth prospects rather than short-term quick fixes. That's partly a reflection of the fact that quick fixes are not required: India already has an edge in terms of growth rate vis-à-vis major global economies and has managed this without a crisis on the inflation front. The budget also suggests that taking India beyond its potential growth rate in a sustainable manner would require more than a one-time fiscal boost to the economy. Here are some elements from the budget which talk about these challenges.

Paras Mhambrey was an integral part of the Indian coaching staff that played a crucial role in ending the nation's 11-year wait for an ICC title. Hindustan Times caught up with the former India bowling coach, who has finally managed some family time after being on the road for three years. Mhambrey shared his experience of working with Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, his thoughts on why Jasprit Bumrah is a born leader, the evolution of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, the bench strength of the Indian fast bowling unit and more.

Actor Jasmine Bhasin, who recently suffered an eye issue after wearing contact lenses for an event, made her public appearance on Wednesday morning. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video of the actor at the Mumbai airport. In the video, Jasmine was seen getting out of her car. She wore a pink and blue coord set, slip-ons and dark sunglasses. When the paparazzi asked her how she is now, she flashed the thumbs up sign and smiled. The actor asked the paparazzi to not use flash when clicking her pictures.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of the erstwhile princely state of Baroda, has stirred up a debate with her remarks on royal marriages. Gaekwad recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast where she made the controversial remarks. Asked if "royal people only get married to royals," Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda answered: "I think, preferably. I would say families would want their children to get married in their type of families. An arranged marriage, basically."

Nita Ambani recently attended an event during the 2024 Paris Olympics ahead of the opening ceremony. Nita, who is married to Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, attended the opening ceremony of the 142nd International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session at the Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris. She received a warm welcome from French President Emmanuel Macron at the event.