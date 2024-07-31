Morning briefing: Wayanad landslides 'linked to climate change'; Drishti IAS founder on Delhi tragedy, and more

Scientists suggest that the recent Wayanad landslides in Kerala were likely caused by a mix of climate change, excessive mining, and deforestation. On Tuesday, heavy rain triggered landslides in the Wayanad district, resulting in over 120 deaths and 128 injuries. The 2023 landslide atlas from ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre lists Wayanad as the 13th most landslide-prone district in India, with Kerala having 10 of the top 30 districts for landslide risk. This highlights the region's high vulnerability to such natural disasters. Dig Deeper .Scientists suggest that the recent Wayanad landslides in Kerala were likely caused by a mix of climate change, excessive mining, and deforestation (AP Photo) (AP)

Vikas Divyakirti, founder and MD of Drishti IAS, has broken his silence regarding the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants in an Old Rajinder Nagar coaching center. He claims he is being unfairly targeted, stating that in such situations, "everyone wants a scapegoat." Drishti IAS, located in Mukherjee Nagar, was among 29 Delhi coaching centers whose basements were sealed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the incident at Rau's IAS Study Circle. The MCD's action was due to alleged violations of building by-laws, highlighting ongoing issues with coaching center safety regulations.

Layoffs at startups reducing or more to come? 'Companies have already decided…'

Simone Biles reveals Team USA Gymnastics' cheeky nickname after winning gold in Paris

Several rounds of meetings held by India, Canadian officials over Nijjar killing

'His body language as LoP…': Shashi Tharoor praises Rahul Gandhi

Meghan Markle must do THIS 'one thing' to patch with Prince William and Kate Middleton

Furious Trump says 'go after Meta and Google' amid assassination attempt censorship row: 'Let them know we are…'

On Day 5 of the Paris Olympics, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy will compete in the singles events. Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu, who began her campaign with a commanding win over Maldives' Fathimath Abdul Razzaq, is set to play Estonia's Kristin Kuuba. In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen will face Indonesia's Jonatan Christie, and HS Prannoy will go up against Vietnam's Duc Phat Le. The matches are anticipated to showcase intense competition as these top players vie for advancement in the prestigious tournament.

Day 7 of Indian Couture Week dazzled with designer Rimzim Dadu's exceptional collection, showcasing a blend of traditional and modern elements. Sobhita Dhulipala, the showstopper, added extra glamour in an ivory ensemble from Dadu's line. The 'Made in Heaven' star captivated the audience with her confidence and grace, making a striking impression on the runway. Rimzim Dadu's designs, known for their intricate details and impeccable fit, stood out as a highlight of the event. As the fashion week progresses, anticipation builds for more stunning designs and star-studded appearances.

After announcing her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya, dancer-model Natasa Stankovic has been residing in Serbia with their son, Agastya. To celebrate Agastya's birthday, Natasa shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring new photos of their time together. The post includes images of her carrying Agastya in her arms and another showing them holding hands. The pictures highlight their close bond and celebrate Agastya's special day.

Following their lavish wedding earlier in July, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen at the Paris Olympics 2024 alongside Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anand Piramal. Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani, an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, is also in Paris for the games. Anant sported a relaxed floral-print shirt, while Radhika dazzled in a bright orange skirt and top. The Ambani family's appearance at the Olympics highlights their continued engagement in global events and their support for international sports.

