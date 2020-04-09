News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Make assaults on medicos non-bailable offence, docs tell Amit Shah and all the latest news

india

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:58 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM.

Covid-19: Make assaults on medicos non-bailable offence, doctors tell Amit Shah

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has demanded that assaults on doctors be treated as non-bailable offence and that the Centre brings in a law for the medical fraternity amid rising incidents of violence at a time when they are in the frontline of the fight against Covid-19.

Bengali Market becomes first Covid-19 containment zone in Lutyens’ Delhi

The upscale neighbourhood made its way to the list after a surveillance team of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) found 35 workers of a famous pastry shop living under "unhygienic conditions" violating social-distancing norms.

India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends

India has begun sending consignments of life-saving drugs as gifts to neighbouring countries to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic, South Block officials said on Thursday.

Covid-19 cases near 4,500 in Pakistan, but Imran Khan won’t impose total lockdown

The number of cases affected by coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Pakistan rose to 4,332 on Thursday, with Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing concern that the situation "can further deteriorate".

Good Friday 2020: Teachings and quotes by Jesus Christ to remember this Holy Friday

According to the Gospel, Jesus Christ was found guilty of having proclaimed himself to be the King of Jews. Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus' disciples, betrayed him that led to his arrest, merciless torture and crucifixion.

Kia Telluride SUV bags 2020 World Car Of The Year honour

Kia has bagged the bragging rights for being adjudged the makers of the world's best car with its Telluride SUV winning the much-coveted 2020 World Car of the Year award.

Talos Research: Apple iPhones, Samsung phones and others fooled 80% of the time with fake fingerprints

As we all get used to the 'work from home' lifestyle, the security of gadgets, specially smartphones have become a focus point for companies.

93 offers for 28 ICC events, BCCI non-committal

Even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) waits to see if the year-ending T20 World Cup can be staged as per schedule, there has been some progress in efforts to find bidders to host ICC events for the proposed 2023-31 rights cycle.

Irrfan Khan supports Friday fast for the cause of farmers on April 10: ‘I believe we need to change from the roots’

Irrfan Khan has shown his support for the cause of farmers and daily wage workers who are among those worst hit by the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

Watch| ‘Surviving on cold food’: Stranded Indian students in US seek govt’s help for evacuation