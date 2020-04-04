News updates from Hindustan Times at 5 PM: Uddhav Thackeray talks about communal virus, then issues a warning on Covid-19 messages and all the latest news

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:57 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Uddhav Thackeray talks about communal virus, then issues a warning on Covid-19 messages

As the number of cases of coronavirus disease spiked beyond 500 in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday cautioned people against 'wrong messages' about Covid-19 on social media platforms.

Good news from Chandigarh: Three Covid-19 patients recover, discharged from hospitals

Three people were cured of Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, bringing down the coronavirus count of the Union Territory from 18 to 15."We salute doctors of Chandigarh who are risking their lives to cure patients. Three persons walked away smiling after they were fully cured. Our figure has reduced from 18 to 15," Union Territory adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.

16 coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, tally jumps to 180

Another 16 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh overnight, taking the total number of infected in the state to 180.

Spain’s daily coronavirus death toll falls for second day in row

Spain's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 11,744 on Saturday from 10,935 the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, though it was the second straight second day in which the daily number of new deaths had fallen.

‘It’s heartwarming,’ Yuvraj Singh applauds policemen for sharing food with needy

With the world coming to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak, things have gone bad for the poor and getting food is a fight they are fighting apart from trying to stay safe in these tough times.

Mahabharat: From Juhi Chawla being offered Draupadi’s role to Nitish Bharadwaj’s wish to play Abhimanyu, 10 facts about the show

The hit 80s show Mahabharat is back on the television screens after Doordarshan decided to rerun the show for viewers staying indoors amid 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

Google temporarily rolls back Chrome feature that blocks cross-site tracking

To ensure essential websites do not crash at this point in time, Google is temporarily rolling back one of the features it launched with Chrome 80 last year.

Social distancing guide: Turn page after page, for free

You've probably figured out a few things by now. Cooking isn't always fun. Most crime dramas look the same. And you can only listen to so many yesteryear songs. So back to books it is, and right now a lot of them are free.

Doctor dances in TikTok videos to spread cheer. Watch

Times are tough and scary as much remains unknown about the coronavirus outbreak. Amid this, one upbeat doctor is trying to make people smile with his dance moves and also spreading awareness in the process.