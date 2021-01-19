News updates from Hindustan Times: SC-appointed farm laws panel to meet today
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Tuesday
The meeting will take place at Pusa campus in New Delhi, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Monday. Read more
Dense fog reported from most northern states; temperature likely to drop
Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to cold wave conditions. Read more
Second phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today
The panchayat polls in are being held in three phases - the voting in first phase took place on on Sunday and the final phase is scheduled for January 21. Read more
'Warm-up for England Tests already underway': Ashwin, Bumrah begin training for England Tests in Brisbane
As the Australia tour comes to end on Tuesday, the duo was seen getting into the groove for the upcoming English challenge at home. Read more
Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’
Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to follow in the footsteps of her mother and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Read more
$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password
Stefan Thomas, a German-born programmer who lives in San Francisco, forgot the password to his almost $220 million worth bitcoin fortune. Read more
Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal
If there is a match made in heaven that everyone believes in universally, it has to be the combo of chocolate with strawberries. They make us go weak in the knees every single time. Read more
Stone pelting during BJP rally in Kolkata ahead of Bengal polls
Violence erupted in Kolkata during an election rally on January 18. A BJP worker was allegedly injured when stones were pelted at the rally. Watch
Man arrested under Madhya Pradesh's new anti-conversion law
We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets
- We were a preeminent economy, now we are a laughing stock: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over farm laws
Government writes to WhatsApp, asks it to withdraw new privacy policy
'Tragedy unfolding today in country': Rahul Gandhi on protest over farm laws
Supreme Court shouldn’t stay but scrap farm laws: Congress’s DK Shivkumar
India debuts largest nuclear reactor with more planned
Maharashtra mulls police action against Arnab in leaked chats case: State home minister
Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary to be celebrated as Parakram Diwas
Maharashtra resumes Covid-19 vaccination drive after delay over CoWin
Fresh case filed in Greater Noida against makers of web series ‘Tandav’
News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi targets PM over Chinese village in Arunachal
Climate change may change rainfall patterns in south India: Study
Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul
Rahul Gandhi to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of farm laws today
Nearly 10 days after accident, minister Shripad Naik briefly brought out of ward
