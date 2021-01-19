News updates from Hindustan Times: SC-appointed farm laws panel to meet today

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws to hold first meeting on Tuesday

The meeting will take place at Pusa campus in New Delhi, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Monday. Read more

Dense fog reported from most northern states; temperature likely to drop

Due to the change in wind direction, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2 to 4°C during the next three days, leading to cold wave conditions. Read more

Second phase of panchayat polls in Himachal Pradesh today

The panchayat polls in are being held in three phases - the voting in first phase took place on on Sunday and the final phase is scheduled for January 21. Read more

'Warm-up for England Tests already underway': Ashwin, Bumrah begin training for England Tests in Brisbane

As the Australia tour comes to end on Tuesday, the duo was seen getting into the groove for the upcoming English challenge at home. Read more

Boney Kapoor confirms Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon: ‘She will be launched by someone I respect’

Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to follow in the footsteps of her mother and elder sister Janhvi Kapoor. Read more

$220 million worth of bitcoin locked away as man forgets password

Stefan Thomas, a German-born programmer who lives in San Francisco, forgot the password to his almost $220 million worth bitcoin fortune. Read more

Recipe: Tick nutrition with this chocolate covered strawberry baked oatmeal

If there is a match made in heaven that everyone believes in universally, it has to be the combo of chocolate with strawberries. They make us go weak in the knees every single time. Read more

Stone pelting during BJP rally in Kolkata ahead of Bengal polls

Violence erupted in Kolkata during an election rally on January 18. A BJP worker was allegedly injured when stones were pelted at the rally. Watch