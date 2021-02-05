IND USA
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU
News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:20 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021

In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10.. Read more

Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit'

Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws. Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Vancouver-based Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) that created the controversial ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, is looking to use the farm protests in India to fuel the separatist Khalistani movement.. Read more

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also increase the sites within its limits from 16 to 25 as per the directives by the health department.. Read more

'Would've picked him any day': Gambhir 'massively surprised' with India's XI

Explaining his reasons for calling India’s selection ‘a massive surprise,’ Gautam Gambhir said Kuldeep Yadav can turn it both ways and would have been an asset for India in the first Test against England.. Read more

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. At a time when Barbadian singer-activist Robyn Rihanna Fenty has invited global focus on farmers' protest in India.. Read more

Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least 100 crore' for tweet

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that singer Rihanna must have charged at least 100 crore to tweet about the farmers' protest. Actor Kangana Ranaut has made several new claims about the ongoing farmers' protest.. Read more

Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema

Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.. Read more

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.. Read more

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home

With every IPL, Bumrah reinforces his T20 credentials. But he relishes breaking batsmen’s confidence with the red ball more. His pet peeve is being called an IPL find.. Read more

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA.. Read more

Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?

For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.. Read more

Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest: 'You should be in next Rihanna video'

Actor Abhay Deol has praised actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for their support for the farmers' protest. Abhay called them brave and suggested.. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor in 8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner

Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.. Read more

Watch: Nagaland singer’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song wows people

A video shared by a Nagaland singer as a tribute to legendary singer. Kishore Kumar has now left people amazed and amused, all at the same time. The clip shows the singer named NK Naga flawlessly.. Read more

Watch: ‘Protesters couldn’t show flaws in farm laws’: Narendra Tomar in Rajya Sabha

Kerala police on Friday registered a case against organisers of the BJP's public meeting in Thrissur addressed by party chief JP Nadda.
For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda's meeting booked in Kerala

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:13 PM IST
  • Thrissur police commissioner Aaditya R said the case was registered against organisers and 1000 participants under the Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Act. But he said no case was registered against the BJP president.
While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier.
While the rule, which is still in draft, may seem that it intends to make getting driving licenses easier.(Representative image)
Will you get your driving license without test? Check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:04 PM IST
The ministry also said that the draft notification dated January 29, 2021, has been uploaded on the official website of the ministry.
The CM's unveiling of projects worth ₹18 crore came in addition to the on-going projects of ₹150 crore for the development of 21 disputed villages in Kotia gram panchayat under Potangi block of Koraput.
The CM's unveiling of projects worth 18 crore came in addition to the on-going projects of 150 crore for the development of 21 disputed villages in Kotia gram panchayat under Potangi block of Koraput. (HT PHOTO).
Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Inaugurating several welfare projects worth 18 crore including laying the foundation stone of a 5 crore bridge through video-conferencing, Patnaik said Kotia gram panchayat on the Andhra-Odisha border would be developed into a model gram panchayat.
Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi.
Accused Sanjeev Sehgal was arrested from his residence in Delhi.
Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The lawyer was produced before the district court and the court sent him in judicial remand.
High-speed internet connection is being restored in entire J&K from Friday, principal secretary (power and information) Rohit Kansal said.
High-speed internet connection is being restored in entire J&K from Friday, principal secretary (power and information) Rohit Kansal said.(AP)
4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:12 PM IST
High-speed internet services in the erstwhile state were snapped in August 2019. 'Better late than never,' tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah.
ISRO to set up its regional centre at IIT-BHU
News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The Nepal government had ordered the opening of all bridges on the Indo-Nepal border last week.
The Nepal government had ordered the opening of all bridges on the Indo-Nepal border last week. (PTI FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:09 PM IST
  • The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
The court has also sentenced him to three years in prison for performing black magic on the victim.
The court has also sentenced him to three years in prison for performing black magic on the victim.(HT File/Representational Image)
Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son

PTI, Beed
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:05 PM IST
The husband-wife duo suspected the boy's family of practising black magic and blamed them for the death of their buffalo. To take revenge from the family, the couple picked up the boy and took him home, where they strangled him to death and threw the body near a school, said API Laxman Kendre
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
Agriculture minister fires 'khoon ki kheti' jibe at Congress in Parliament

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
The agriculture minister also underlined that the government's offer to amend the laws did not mean it had any flaws.
Five people, including two women, have been arrested in an extortion case. A call was made from the central jail to a Kumaon-based jeweller.
Five people, including two women, have been arrested in an extortion case. A call was made from the central jail to a Kumaon-based jeweller. (REUTERS PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of 50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:33 PM IST
  • According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
Chaudhury has been attending Kisan mahapanchayats and protest sites and had extended support to Bharatiya Kisan Union when they were thinking of withdrawing protest from the Ghazipur site.
Chaudhury has been attending Kisan mahapanchayats and protest sites and had extended support to Bharatiya Kisan Union when they were thinking of withdrawing protest from the Ghazipur site. (PTI)
'Nails on BJP's political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also be exempt of tomorrow's chakka jam.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said apart from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also be exempt of tomorrow's chakka jam.
Chakka Jam tomorrow: Timing, services to be affected | All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Congress has extended support to farmers 'chakka jam' which will be observed in all states, except Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
For the last few days, several party leaders including ministers and MLAs have been pitching for KTR, presently the working president of the TRS, taking over as the next chief minister of Telangana.
For the last few days, several party leaders including ministers and MLAs have been pitching for KTR, presently the working president of the TRS, taking over as the next chief minister of Telangana. (HT PHOTO).
Amid rumours of KTR taking over as Telangana CM, KCR calls party meet on Sunday

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A senior leader of the TRS, on condition of anonymity, said there is every possibility that the topic of KTR replacing his father as the chief minister might come up for discussion at Sunday’s state executive committee meeting.
Representational image.
Representational image. (AFP/ISRO)
Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:21 PM IST
In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10
Parameswaran Iyer.
Parameswaran Iyer. (PTI File)
Former bureaucrat's book reveals behind-the-scenes of Covid-19 management

By Sunetra Choudhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:12 PM IST
Parameswaran Iyer was the drinking water and sanitation secretary till last year and headed the Covid group for logistics management set up in April
