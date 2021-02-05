News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021
In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10.. Read more
Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit'
Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws. Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Vancouver-based Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) that created the controversial ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, is looking to use the farm protests in India to fuel the separatist Khalistani movement.. Read more
Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division
The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also increase the sites within its limits from 16 to 25 as per the directives by the health department.. Read more
'Would've picked him any day': Gambhir 'massively surprised' with India's XI
Explaining his reasons for calling India’s selection ‘a massive surprise,’ Gautam Gambhir said Kuldeep Yadav can turn it both ways and would have been an asset for India in the first Test against England.. Read more
India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados
The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. At a time when Barbadian singer-activist Robyn Rihanna Fenty has invited global focus on farmers' protest in India.. Read more
Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least ₹100 crore' for tweet
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that singer Rihanna must have charged at least ₹100 crore to tweet about the farmers' protest. Actor Kangana Ranaut has made several new claims about the ongoing farmers' protest.. Read more
Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema
Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.. Read more
Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires
Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.. Read more
India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home
With every IPL, Bumrah reinforces his T20 credentials. But he relishes breaking batsmen’s confidence with the red ball more. His pet peeve is being called an IPL find.. Read more
NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?
If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA.. Read more
Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?
For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.. Read more
Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest: 'You should be in next Rihanna video'
Actor Abhay Deol has praised actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for their support for the farmers' protest. Abhay called them brave and suggested.. Read more
Shraddha Kapoor in ₹8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner
Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.. Read more
Watch: Nagaland singer’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song wows people
A video shared by a Nagaland singer as a tribute to legendary singer. Kishore Kumar has now left people amazed and amused, all at the same time. The clip shows the singer named NK Naga flawlessly.. Read more
Watch: ‘Protesters couldn’t show flaws in farm laws’: Narendra Tomar in Rajya Sabha
For flouting Covid-19 norms, organisers of Nadda’s meeting booked in Kerala
- Thrissur police commissioner Aaditya R said the case was registered against organisers and 1000 participants under the Prevention of Epidemic Diseases Act. But he said no case was registered against the BJP president.
Will you get your driving license without test? Check here
Odisha unveils welfare projects for villages caught in border row with Andhra
- Inaugurating several welfare projects worth ₹18 crore including laying the foundation stone of a ₹5 crore bridge through video-conferencing, Patnaik said Kotia gram panchayat on the Andhra-Odisha border would be developed into a model gram panchayat.
Supreme Court lawyer arrested for raping woman working in his office: Cops
4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K after 18 months
Five bridges between India and Nepal in Pithoragarh allowed to open for traffic
- The border bridges had been closed after the Covid-19 epidemic began to check the spread of the disease.
Couple suspects kin of practising 'black magic', kills their son
Agriculture minister fires ‘khoon ki kheti’ jibe at Congress in Parliament
5 including 2 women held for extortion bid of ₹50 lakh from Kumaon jeweller
- According to the police, a phone call was made from Sitarganj jail by a caller who is serving life imprisonment.
'Nails on BJP’s political coffin..': RLD leader on farmers' protest
- "These are not nails being put on the roads going to Delhi, these are nails being put into the political coffin that is being made for the BJP," Jayant Chaudhury said, as quoted by news agency PTI. He also accused the government of not paying heed to their own politicians on the ground.
Chakka Jam tomorrow: Timing, services to be affected | All you need to know
Amid rumours of KTR taking over as Telangana CM, KCR calls party meet on Sunday
- A senior leader of the TRS, on condition of anonymity, said there is every possibility that the topic of KTR replacing his father as the chief minister might come up for discussion at Sunday’s state executive committee meeting.
Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021
Former bureaucrat’s book reveals behind-the-scenes of Covid-19 management
