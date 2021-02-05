News updates from HT: Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Isro to launch Brazilian, Indian satellites in first mission of 2021

In its first mission of 2021, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans to launch Amazonia 1 of Brazil and 20 other Indian satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota at 10.. Read more

Battle to begin with repeal of farm laws, says Mo Dhaliwal who created ‘toolkit'

Poetic Justice Foundation founder Mo Dhaliwal has said that their final objective wasn't just the repeal of farm laws. Mo Dhaliwal, the founder of the Vancouver-based Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) that created the controversial ‘toolkit’ tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, is looking to use the farm protests in India to fuel the separatist Khalistani movement.. Read more

Vaccination sites increased to 135 in Pune division

The administration has increased the Covid-19 vaccination sites from current 89 to 135 in Pune division. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will also increase the sites within its limits from 16 to 25 as per the directives by the health department.. Read more

'Would've picked him any day': Gambhir 'massively surprised' with India's XI

Explaining his reasons for calling India’s selection ‘a massive surprise,’ Gautam Gambhir said Kuldeep Yadav can turn it both ways and would have been an asset for India in the first Test against England.. Read more

India ignores Rihanna barb, donates vaccine to Barbados

The Barbados Prime Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Modi for the donation of the Indian vaccine for the Caribbean nation. At a time when Barbadian singer-activist Robyn Rihanna Fenty has invited global focus on farmers' protest in India.. Read more

Kangana Ranaut attacks Rihanna again, says singer must have charged 'at least ₹100 crore' for tweet

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that singer Rihanna must have charged at least ₹100 crore to tweet about the farmers' protest. Actor Kangana Ranaut has made several new claims about the ongoing farmers' protest.. Read more

Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa's video game adaptation is the death of cinema

Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.. Read more

Elegance personified: Nora Fatehi adds a touch of modern magic to ethnic attires

Nora Fatehi recently donned gorgeous ethnic outfits adorned with chikankari work and gave them a modern twist. The actor turned muse for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla and her fans cannot keep calm.. Read more

India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah ready to burst IPL myth at home

With every IPL, Bumrah reinforces his T20 credentials. But he relishes breaking batsmen’s confidence with the red ball more. His pet peeve is being called an IPL find.. Read more

NASA shares stunning image of Morocco. Can you guess what it shows?

If you’re someone who loves exploring the different space-related content on the Internet, then this image shared on official Instagram profile of NASA.. Read more

Six yards of magic: Mouni Roy declares love for sarees in new pics, seen yet?

For a recent event, Mouni Roy dressed in a beautiful classic sequinned saree and a matching blouse. The fashionista proved that there is nothing in which she does not look stunning.. Read more

Abhay Deol lauds Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker for stance on farmers' protest: 'You should be in next Rihanna video'

Actor Abhay Deol has praised actors Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker for their support for the farmers' protest. Abhay called them brave and suggested.. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor in ₹8 lakh thigh-slit velvet dress is an absolute stunner

Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped in a quirky black velvet dress that is perfect for a red carpet event. The fashionista made our jaws touch the floor with her fierce look.. Read more

Watch: Nagaland singer’s rendition of Kishore Kumar’s Bengali song wows people

A video shared by a Nagaland singer as a tribute to legendary singer. Kishore Kumar has now left people amazed and amused, all at the same time. The clip shows the singer named NK Naga flawlessly.. Read more

Watch: ‘Protesters couldn’t show flaws in farm laws’: Narendra Tomar in Rajya Sabha