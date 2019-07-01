Overnight rains affect traffic in Mumbai, several trains delayed

Heavy overnight rains in Mumbai disrupted traffic on Monday during morning rush hours on all major roads, including the Western Express Highway, and delayed trains, prompting authorities to divert vehicles in several areas.

Train services of the Western Railway (WR) was affected beyond Virar after water-logging on tracks at Palghar, spokesperson Ravinder Bhakar said. Several short and long distance trains, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, were regulated at various stations.

Two days of downpour helped the city surpass its average rainfall for June. Between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 327.5mm rain, compared to 182mm received in the first 27 days of June.

The weather bureau issued a fresh forecast on Sunday that said the city and its suburbs were likely to witness intermittent rain with heavy showers at a few places on Monday. However, the intensity of rain is likely to increase from July 2 till July 6, with chances of heavy to very heavy rain over north Konkan, including Mumbai.

The traffic control room reported that by 9 am the vehicular traffic was extremely slow on most of the roads in the city and its suburbs.

Commuters, however, claimed that traffic was at a standstill on the Western Express highway from Goregaon to Andheri and on all arterial roads connecting to the expressway. Andheri Kurla Road, Powai to JVLR and SV Road from Juhu to National College in Bandra also witnessed huge traffic snarls.

On the Eastern side of the city, the traffic was reported to be slow from Mulund LBS Marg towards Bhandup village and Ghatkopar to Sion.

Apart from the water logging spots identified by the traffic police, the police department also asked motorists to avoid travelling to the central side of Mumbai from Sion to Lower Parel.

Traffic on Gandhi market was diverted through Sulochana Shetty road and Bhau Daki Road. And that on National College SV Road Bandra was diverted to Link Road.

Police officials said more than 2,000 traffic police personnel were on the roads managing traffic.

“Since trains are running late and even closing down we are expecting a spillover on the roads. We are managing the traffic to help commuters reach their destination on time,” said a traffic police officer.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 09:55 IST