 Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index: At 350, Delhi highest ranked Indian city; check list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index: At 350, Delhi highest ranked Indian city; check list

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2024 07:09 PM IST

New York ranks first on the index, followed by London, San Jose, Tokyo, Paris, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Melbourne and Zurich.

Delhi has scored the 350th rank in the Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index, which has compared the world's 1000 largest cities on parameters ranging from economics to human capital.

India Gate in Delhi.(ANI file photo)
India Gate in Delhi.(ANI file photo)

The list of 1000 largest cities, spread across 163 different countries, also feature several other Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai. However, no Indian city could make the Top 300. The national capital is the best performing Indian city on the list.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"We have developed our Global Cities Index to provide a holistic assessment of the 1,000 largest cities in the world. Leveraging our economic data, and supplemented by other publicly available datasets, the index allows us to directly compare cities around the world on a range of metrics," said the economic research firm.

The index contains five categories: Economics, Human Capital, Quality of Life, Environment, and Governance, which are aggregated to create an overall score for each city.

New York ranks first on the index, followed by London, San Jose, Tokyo, Paris, Seattle, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Melbourne and Zurich.

In India, Bengaluru is ranked 411, Mumbai 427, Chennai 472, Kochi 521, Kolkata 528, Pune 534, Thrissur 550, Hyderabad 564 and Kozhikode 580.

Chandigarh (584), Tiruchirappalli (634), Pondicherry (646), Kottayam (649), Ahmedabad (654), Mysore (667), Coimbatore (669), Jalandhar (672), Thiruvananthapuram (686), Madurai (691), Bhubaneswar (704), Amritsar (717), Vellore (729), Ludhiana (730), Nagpur (744), Dehradun (745), Vasai-Virar (748), Kannur (759), Srinagar (761), Hubli-Dharwad (766), Salem (767), Guwahati (770), Jaipur (772), Belgaum (777), Mangalore (779) and Bhopal (792) also featured on the list.

Read the full report here

South Indian cities appear to be ranked higher on the list.

According to Oxford Economics, it is the world's foremost independent economic advisory firm. It has a presence in over 200 countries, over 100 industrial sectors and 8,000 cities and regions.

Ranked 578, Pakistan's Islamabad and Rawalpindi were the best performing cities of the country.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Oxford Economics’ Global Cities Index: At 350, Delhi highest ranked Indian city; check list

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On