Karnataka cuts prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2

Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday announced a cut in cost petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre to rein in runaway prices.

“Today, we are taking a decision that we are going to reduce Rs 2 on both petrol and diesel,” Kumaraswamy said.

On Monday, petrol was selling at Rs 84.74 per litre while diesel cost Rs 76.10 per litre.

In July, JDS-Congress government had raised the cess on petrol and diesel prices in the state’s budget that had made petrol costlier by Rs 1.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 1.12 per litre.

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh has reduced fuel prices by Rs 2 per litre, while Rajasthan has cut prices by Rs 2.5 per litre. In West Bengal fuel prices has been reducted by Re 1.

Fuel prices have been climbing since August 16.

The rising fuel prices have created a political storm with the Opposition launching a scathing attack against the Narendra Modi government, which has cited international factors for it.

Fuel prices are the steepest in Maharashtra and the lowest in Andaman and Nicobar.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 11:58 IST