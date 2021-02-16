PM should order probe into corruption charges against Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah
Former Karnataka chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order a probe into allegations of corruption against BS Yediyudappa and his family.
“The PM should immediately order a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge so that the people know the truth,” Siddaramaiah said. “The PM shouldn’t just say ‘Naa khaoonga, na khaane doonga’ and sit quietly,” he said.
The statement by the senior Congress leader comes a day after BJP MLA Basanagouda Basavaraj Patil (Yatnal) made scathing remarks against Yediyurappa.
Yatnal, one of the staunchest critics of Yediyurappa, has refused to dial down on his tirade against the chief minister and his family despite a show-cause notice issued by the BJP.
He alleged that Yediyurappa and his family were involved in huge amounts of corruption. “Yediyurappa’s family have been taking bribes to sanction projects and transfer of officials and his son (Vijayendra) is behind all this,” he said. Vijayendra has been accused by others in the party for running a “parallel government”.
Yatnal also said that Yediyurappa and Vijayendra play the Lingayat card only to their benefit.
“Whenever Yediyurappa gets an indication from the top that there is a threat to his chair (position), he uses the Veerashaiva-Lingayat issue to his advantage. His son (Vijayendra) too does so on similar lines,” Yatnal had said.
The developments are adding to the 77-year-old chief minister’s problems who has had to part the high office unceremoniously on his previous three stints.
Also Read | Youth Congress polls tell story of internal dynamic in Karnataka Congress
His souring relations with the BJP central leadership have not helped. Yediyurappa’s fourth-term in office has been rattled by dissent within the party and his government that has been made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic. The health crisis has dealt a serious blow to Karnataka and its finances. With reductions in fund inflow from the Centre, Yediyurappa has barely been able to announce any new schemes or programmes due to the cash crunch.
Even though Karnataka has been one of the highest revenue contributing states in the country, the Centre has not been able to transfer the benefit back to the southern state for flood relief or help its fledgling economy.
Yatnal, among others, has used this opportunity to target the chief minister even as the Opposition remains a mute spectator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Aurangabad bench of Bombay HC grants transit anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials say prestigious projects under Srinagar Smart City near completion
- Locals, however, feel otherwise. A resident said, "apart from a concrete flyover, nothing much has changed".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South African Covid-19 variant detected in 4 returnees: ICMR chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police, ATS seize 7 kg heroin in Barmer, arrest suspected drug runner
- The police and the ATS are trying to find out who supplied the drugs from Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala’s Kudumbashree Mission helps women offset livelihood losses due to Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid surge in cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi can get warm clothes, masks & books in police custody: Delhi court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should order probe into corruption charges against Karnataka CM: Siddaramaiah
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt liberalises India’s geospatial sector. Here’s why
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday that the new move will help bolster Indian start-ups, private and public sectors, and research institutes. He hashtagged one such tweet as Freedom2mapIndia, which is exactly what the new policy has the potential to usher in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC MLA in Bengal’s Malda accuses ex-minister, youth leader of vandalism
- Nihar Ranjan Ghosh, TMC MLA from Englishbazar said 100 men armed with iron rods barged into his home and vandalised his office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising cases of Covid-19 in Kerala, Maharashtra cause of concern: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi meets COP26 President, discuss India-UK cooperation on climate change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Indians en route to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait stranded in UAE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai Muslim businessman donates ₹1 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Temple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Pictures: Army shares pictures of PLA’s disengagement process
- The Army shared pictures of tanks and convoys of light armored vehicles moving with soldiers and equipment towards the rear areas as part of the disengagement process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox