Central Vista work on halt, snipers to man all high-rise towers for Republic Day
All construction sites in and around the Central Vista will remain sealed until the evening of January 26, according to the defence ministry’s circular.
Starting Friday, in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations, all construction-related activity around Kartavya Path under the Central Vista project has been halted due to heightened security measures, officials aware of the matter said, adding that the directions to this effect were issued by the defence ministry last week.
The defence ministry’s security division has instructed that no labour tokens be issued to construction workers at sensitive locations in the New Delhi area where work is underway, according to an internal circular seen by Hindustan Times. All construction sites in and around the Central Vista will remain sealed until the evening of January 26, the circular said.
“The change in the modus operandi of terrorists, who are now resorting to sneaking and stand-off attacks, gives us all the more reason to be highly alert and security conscious for the successful and smooth celebrations,” the defence ministry circular said, while listing a series of security measures, including a temporary ban on issuing labour tokens for any renovation, maintenance, or construction work related to the Central Vista project.
Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said several unprecedented security measures have been put in place this year across the New Delhi area and around the Red Fort, particularly in view of the car blast reported near the Red Fort last November.
A car explosion was reported near the Red Fort on November 10 last year killing at least 13 people and injuring several others, prompting a major security response and a high-level investigation involving multiple agencies.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe. Investigators said the vehicle involved, a Hyundai i20, was completely mangled in the blast, and forensic teams collected samples from the scene. Hindustan Times had reported that investigators suspected the car was linked to a terror module, and that a Pulwama-based doctor, Dr Umar Un Nabi, traced to Faridabad, was believed to have been driving the vehicle and may have died in the explosion.
The Union government subsequently termed the incident a terrorist attack, and multiple arrests and searches were carried out as agencies sought to establish wider links.
“There are around 75 government and private offices in and around New Delhi that will remain closed. In previous years, buildings would be sealed and offices shut, with snipers — mostly from the National Security Guard — deployed at select high-rises. This time, the number of snipers has been doubled, and an anti-drone team has been deployed at each building,” an official aware of the arrangements said.
“For example, snipers were earlier not placed on the National Museum building as it does not lie directly on the parade route. However, since the terrace offers a clear view of the route, snipers have been deployed there as well. Almost all high-rise buildings close to the parade route have snipers this time,” the official added.
