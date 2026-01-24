Central Vista work on halt, snipers to man all high-rise towers for Republic Day

Starting Friday, in the run-up to Republic Day celebrations, all construction-related activity around Kartavya Path under the Central Vista project has been halted due to heightened security measures, officials aware of the matter said, adding that the directions to this effect were issued by the defence ministry last week. New Delhi, India - Jan. 23, 2026: NSG commandos patrol and remain on alert along Kartavya Path ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times)

Also read: Republic Day Parade to feature S-400 defence system, which shot down Pak jets

The defence ministry’s security division has instructed that no labour tokens be issued to construction workers at sensitive locations in the New Delhi area where work is underway, according to an internal circular seen by Hindustan Times. All construction sites in and around the Central Vista will remain sealed until the evening of January 26, the circular said.

Also read: Delhi Metro to start services early on Republic Day: All you need to know about timings and parking details

“The change in the modus operandi of terrorists, who are now resorting to sneaking and stand-off attacks, gives us all the more reason to be highly alert and security conscious for the successful and smooth celebrations,” the defence ministry circular said, while listing a series of security measures, including a temporary ban on issuing labour tokens for any renovation, maintenance, or construction work related to the Central Vista project.

Officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said several unprecedented security measures have been put in place this year across the New Delhi area and around the Red Fort, particularly in view of the car blast reported near the Red Fort last November.

Also read: Republic Day 2026: This year's theme to 77th Republic Day chief guests and more