Ex-Tech Mahindra executive shot 15 times by neighbour in Faridabad, had come home for Diwali

A 43-year-old software company executive who lived in Singapore was allegedly shot dead by a neighbour at his Faridabad family residence late on Friday, with the assailant firing 15-19 rounds that left the victim dead at the spot. The two men lived on different floors of four-storey building in Faridabad’s Sector 21C. (HT/ANI) The victim was identified as Paramjith Dhankhar, 43, who was employed by Vietnam-based FPT Software Company Limited at its Singapore office and was visiting his family for Diwali. He was previously a senior executive at Indian tech firm Tech Mahindra. The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Mohan Sharma, a contractor and scrap-processing businessman. He was arrested from Ballabgarh on Saturday and his licensed handgun, with 59 live cartridges kept inside the bag used for storing the weapon, and two magazines—one of which was partially loaded—were recovered, police said.

Deep Dive What led to the fatal shooting in Faridabad’s Sector 21C? Who was Paramjith Dhankhar, the man shot dead in Faridabad? Was the Faridabad shooting suspect arrested?

The two men lived on different floors of four-storey building in Faridabad’s Sector 21C. Relatives of the victim said that the two families had been embroiled in a dispute for the past three months over the Sharma’s German Shepherd pup defecating in the parking on the ground floor, following which Dhankhar’s family had filed a police complaint. “A week ago, Sharma had broken one of the three stilt entrance gates Dhankhar had constructed to avoid a dispute. He had filed a police complaint,” a relative, requesting anonymity, said. Also Read | Parking dispute turns deadly in Lucknow: 3 of a family shot dead, accused held Dhankhar is survived by his parents, wife and two children—a 14-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son— who lived in the same building. The suspect’s family lived on the second floor, police said. On Friday morning, police had summoned Sharma to the Ankhir police post on Dhankhar’s complaint. In the complaint, Dhankhar’s family had alleged verbal abuse and damage to the entrance gate for objecting to the pup defecating in the parking lot, including over the opening of the underground water tank.

Dispute turns fatal (HT PRINT)