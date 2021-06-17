Six Maoists shot dead in Andhra encounter

Hyderabad Six members of the banned-Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in an exchange of fire with the Greyhound forces of Andhra Pradesh police in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The encounter took place at Theegalametta forest area of Koyyru block under Mampa police station limits at around 10 am, when the Greyhound police forces, specially trained for the anti-Maoist operations, were conducting combing operations following a tip-off about Maoist movement.

Visakhapatnam (Rural) Superintendent of Police B V Krishna Rao said six Maoists, including three women, were killed in the exchange of fire. Five of the slain Maoists were identified as: Ranadev alias Arjun and Sande Gangiah alias Ashok, both divisional committee members (DCM), Santu Nachika, an area committee member (ACM), Lalitha and Paike, both primary members.

“The body of the remaining female Maoist is yet to identified,” the SP said, adding the police had seized an AK-47 rifle, a self-loading rifle (SLR), a carbine, three .303 rifles and a country-made weapon along with extremist literature, kit bags and explosive material from the site.

He said a few more Maoists were believed to have sustained injuries in the incident and escaped from the area. “We appeal to the escaped Maoists to surrender and assure them of best possible treatment,” Rao said.

Unconfirmed reports said some top Maoist leaders, who were present at the spot, managed to escape during the exchange of fire. The police forces are trying to track their movements using helicopters, the reports said.