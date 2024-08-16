Survival drama 'Aadujeevitham' sweeps Kerala state film awards, Prithviraj best actor

Kochi: The 2024 Malayalam survival drama film 'Aadujeevitham - The goat life', which told the real-life story of a Malayali immigrant who was forced into slavery and shepherding goats on a secluded farm in Saudi Arabia for years, swept the 54th Kerala state film awards, winning prizes in best actor, director, makeup, cinematography, sound-mixing among other categories. Prithviraj Sukumaran underwent a drastic physical transformation recently, when he revealed that he lost 31 kg for Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who donned the role of 'Najeeb' in the film and was praised for undergoing excruciating physical transformation and shedding almost 31 kilograms, expectedly won the best actor award. This is the 41-year-old actor's third state best actor award, having been the recipient in 2006 and 2012 previously.

Other winners for the film were Blessy (best director), KR Gokul (special jury mention), Sunil KS (cinematography), Ranjith Ambady (makeup) and sound mixing (Resul Pookutty and Sarath Mohan). The film was also adjudged the best popular film.

At the same time, 'Kaathal - the core', a 2023 film that told the story of a closeted gay man played by superstar Mammootty and his troubled marriage in the context of a local body election, was adjudged the best film. It was directed by Jeo Baby and attracted positive reviews by critics upon release.

The best actress award this year was shared by Urvashi, for her role in the film 'Ullozhukku', and Beena R Chandran for the film 'Thadavu'.

Other winners were Vidyadharan Master (best playback singer - male), Anne Amie (best playback singer - female), best second film (Iratta), best screenplay - Rohit (Iratta), best lyricist - Hareesh Mohan (Chaver), best music composer - Justin Varghese (Chaver).