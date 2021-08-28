Home / India News / Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as under-construction flyover collapses in Madurai
Dr A Rathinavel, dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, said that a person died in the collapse.(ANI)
Tamil Nadu: 1 dead as under-construction flyover collapses in Madurai

  • Fire and rescue personnel reached the spot after the under-construction flyover collapsed in Madurai.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 06:29 PM IST

A portion of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Saturday, killing one person. Fire and rescue personnel were on the spot, reported news agency ANI. Dr A Rathinavel, dean of Government Rajaji Hospital, said that a person died in the collapse.


According to the regional news portal of oneindia, two workers got injured in the accident and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the workers, identified as Akash Singh from Uttar Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries.

