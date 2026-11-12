Uttarakhand Police write to CBI for 2003 case files in fresh rape complaint against Congress leader

The Uttarakhand Police have written to their Delhi counterparts and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), seeking documents related to a 2016 and a 2003 case after a 39-year-old Assam woman levelled fresh rape allegations against Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat. Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat linked the complaint to BJP’s attempt to divert attention from the 2022 Pauri Garhwal receptionist murder case. (PTI/File)

The woman first lodged a complaint against Rawat in 2003 alleging that he fathered her child, which forced him to resign as a Uttarakhand minister. A DNA test returned negative, prompting the CBI to file a closure report and exonerate Rawat.

Rawat dismissed the fresh allegations as a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s political conspiracy ahead of assembly polls and to divert attention from the 2022 Pauri Garhwal receptionist murder case. “They also know that the appointment of Dushyant Gautam as Sikkim Governor will hurt them politically.”

The receptionist’s murder case gained momentum after her parents demanded an investigation into the alleged involvement of a “VIP in the case.” Actor Urmila Sanawar released a purported telephonic recording that linked Gautam, the then BJP Uttarakhand in-charge, to the case. The clip triggered outrage, prompting the state government to order a CBI probe in January.

The outrage intensified following Gautam’s appointment as governor. The receptionist’s parents protested in New Delhi, demanding the cancellation of his appointment.

The 19-year-old was employed as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort near Rishikesh. In September 2022, resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and his two staff members, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta, murdered her. In May 2025, a trial court convicted the three and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Rawat asked the BJP to ensure the CBI probe into the 2022 case is completed. He added he is open to a court-monitored DNA test. “I do not trust investigative agencies like the CBI under this regime. They could conduct a fake DNA test,” Rawat said on Monday. “If a court-monitored DNA test is ordered, I am completely ready for it. If even a single allegation is proven against me, I will retire from politics.”

He cited hospital records and claimed another man was listed as the father of the woman’s son. “If I turn out to be innocent, who will be held responsible? Is there no justice here, that anyone can level allegations against anyone?”

Rawat said that he was cleared during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government in 2003. He added that the Delhi Police also filed a final report closing the 2016 case after finding the charges untrue.

In 2016, the woman registered another rape case against Rawat in Delhi.

Vandana Verma, an Uttarakhand Police officer, said they will first gather information from the previous CBI and Delhi Police probes as they begin collecting evidence in connection with the fresh allegations. “It may take some time as we need to connect the dots.” Verma added that they will record the complainant’s statement.

On November 5, the woman submitted a fresh complaint to the Uttarakhand Police seeking a new DNA test to secure legal rights and paternity recognition for her 23-year-old son. The Uttarakhand Police initiated an inquiry and appointed Verma as the probe officer.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this week met the complainant and extended his support to her.