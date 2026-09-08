Who is Neha Marvya, IAS officer transferred 4 times in a year?

Madhya Pradesh IAS officer Neha Marvya has drawn attention after being transferred for the fourth time in a year and questioning the frequency of her postings in a letter to the IAS Association. Neha Marvya is a 2011 batch IAS officer. (HT_PRINT)

The 2011-batch officer has alleged that her short tenures have made it difficult for her to function effectively and claimed that even her subordinates have threatened to get her transferred.

Marvya’s latest transfer came less than two months after she took charge as director of the Tribal Area Development Project. She has now been appointed managing director of the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Finance and Development Corporation, a post equivalent to additional secretary, HT reported earlier.

Also Read: Who is Divya Mittal? IAS officer resigns after 13 years in civil services

The transfer came days after employees staged a pen-down protest against her following notices she issued seeking explanations. Marvya said she was moved just 50 days after taking charge.

“By the time I understand the charge, I get removed,” said Marvya, who posted her concerns in the IAS Association’s WhatsApp group.

‘Humiliated by this transfer’ In her letter, Marvya said she had always accepted transfer orders respectfully but felt demotivated by the latest move. “I have always accepted orders respectfully, but this time I feel demotivated.”

She alleged that subordinates had thumped her desk and threatened to get her transferred. According to Marvya, she reported instances of insubordination and hoarding of files, but was removed instead of action being taken on her complaint.

“I reported insubordination and hoarding of files, but instead of action, I was removed.”

Marvya questioned whether an IAS officer could be so vulnerable that subordinates could influence their postings. She also questioned what she could have done within a month to warrant a transfer.

“An officer hardly understands the work in a month. Yet I have been humiliated by this transfer.”

She said the repeated short tenures had left her demoralised and alleged that subordinates had now started threatening her.

“I have kept patience for years, hoping things would improve, but now subordinates have started threatening me. Always conspirators win, and I fail. The system has failed me. Today it is me, tomorrow another IAS officer will be the target,” she wrote.

The IAS Association has not reacted to her letter yet.

Neha Marvya's previous postings Marvya has previously held several administrative positions in Madhya Pradesh, with some of her postings also attracting attention.

In January 2025, she was removed as Dindori collector after eight months in the post.

Earlier, in 2017, Marvya was serving as the Shivpuri district panchayat chief executive officer when her dispute with then-collector OP Srivastava over vehicle payments made headlines.

In 2022, she alleged that principal secretary Manish Rastogi denied her entry to assume charge of her posting in the revenue department.

Her latest transfer has once again put her posting history in focus, with Marvya raising concerns over the increasingly short periods she has spent in different assignments.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar)