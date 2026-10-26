Yamuna ferry service to be launched ahead of Chhath: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Yamuna’s ferry service will be launched ahead of Chhath Puja, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta announced on Monday. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across the country between November 13-16. The one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-km stretch of the Yamuna. (File photo)

The ferry service was earlier supposed to be launched on February 20 to coincide with the completion of one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in power. However, the launch was delayed due to pending work on the ferry.

Gupta inspected the service at Sonia Vihar sports club and later visited Sur Ghat where Chhath will be celebrated.

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“We plan to launch the Yamuna safari a few days before Chhath Puja. The area is being developed as a picnic spot where families can come and offer obeisance to River Yamuna. Even in other cities, similar services are there where people go on safaris on Ganga and Yamuna rivers and experience inner peace,” she told reporters.

The white and blue passenger boat labeled “Namo Yamuna” is stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports club.

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According to government officials, the one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-km stretch of the Yamuna. It will offer passengers panoramic views of the ghats and the natural landscape along the riverbanks, said officials. The tickets are likely to be priced around ₹500 per person.

The jetties will include boarding zones, ticket counters, and waiting areas.

Built by Mumbai-based Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd, the vessel, Island Boats 40 (IB 40), is a 40-foot river cruise boat with a catamaran-style hull designed for stability. It has a beam of 11 feet and a draft of 3 feet, allowing it to operate in shallow river stretches.