Boy performs 30 summersaults in a go, video impresses Twitter

A video of two kids performing somersaults on a street created a huge buzz on the Internet about two weeks ago. Now, another such video has left the world of Twitter thoroughly impressed. The video shows a boy performing 30 summersaults at one time. The clip has won over Twitter and many are tagging sports minister Kiren Rijiju in their comments as well.

“Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people,” says Twitter user Sweta Entomon in her post. The clip, hardly 24-seconds-long, shows man performing the impressive stunt.

Amazing! 30 Somersaults at a time! There is no dearth of talent in our country only the need a chance n blessing of people. @KirenRijiju @YASMinistry pic.twitter.com/8umbKZESk4 — Sweta_Entomon 🇮🇳 (@sp_dash68) September 9, 2019

The video has left tweeple stunned. Since being posted on September 9, the video has collected over 10,000 likes and almost 4,000 retweets - and still counting.

Several people have shared their reactions on the tweet.

“Oh My God! What an amazing kid! Kiren Rijiju, please provide an opportunity to this young kid too,” says a Twitter user. “Spectacular talent,” says another. “These guys should be promoted to take gymnastic sport seriously... govt should intervene support and promote such talents,” says another.

What do you think of this video?

