Man shares image of ‘crocodile receptionist,’ people wonder about its pants

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:01 IST

The Internet often presents netizens with such images that are equal parts weird and interesting. An old image of an alligator in an office setting is one such example. The image, reportedly of a pet alligator named Rambo, recently created a stir among people after it was shared by American comedian Chris D’Elia on Instagram.

“Whoa I guess a crocodile is gonna take your job after all!” D’Elia wrote in the post’s caption. Shared on September 27, the image has gathered more than 64,000 likes – and still counting.

Interestingly, it’s the possibility that the alligator - which many referred to as a crocodile - is not wearing pants is what piqued the interests of people:

“But, does it have any kind of pants? Shorts? Leggins? Jeans? Daisy Dukes? It’s important, please inform,” wrote an Instagram user. “It doesn’t even have pants on,” commented another. “Is he wearing pants???” asked a third.

Previously, the image was also shared on platforms like reddit and Twitter. Expectedly, people dropped all sorts of comments on the picture – including questions about its pants. Here are some of the reactions:

“Dude he’s just trying to earn his paycheck like everyone else and provide for his loved ones and you gotta call him out like this? Come on man, thought there’d be more respect for 9/5 workers on the Internet,” jokingly wrote a reddit user. “He is doing a great job as a receptionist,” commented another. “Where are the pants,” wrote a third.

Some of the tweeple went ahead and shared images and GIF of other animals in an office setting:

Turns out, Rambo belongs to a Florida woman named Mary Thorn, reports Associated Press, cites Independent. In 2016, she even fought to keep her pet alligator – and won. During the proceeding she stated that the alligator has never bitten anyone and has been “raised as a human.”

What do you think of the ‘crocodile receptionist?’

