Squirrel battles snake, winner surprises netizens

Ever imagined who will win a fight between a snake and a squirrel? An image shared on Facebook by National Park Service may provide an answer to that question. The image shows a rock squirrel grabbing a snake by its head, during a fight, emerging as the unlikely winner in this battle.

Rock squirrels mostly eat plant material, fruits and nuts, reads the Facebook post. However, it warns people not to get fooled by their “humble appearance”. These squirrels are masters at eating bird eggs, lizards, and even snakes. So, when this squirrel got engaged in a battle with a snake, the little animal not only killed the reptile but ate it.

The image was originally clicked in 2009, but it caught the attention of netizens attention only after being shared recently, reports Huffington Post. Facebook users were quick to react to this image. Here are some of the comments:

First Published: May 24, 2019 16:55 IST