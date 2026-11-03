Diwali home makeover: What to check before giving your walls fresh coat of paint

During the Diwali season, homeowner refresh their decor, purchase new furnishings, and repaint their homes to get ready for the festivities. But if you are short on time, should you really rush? Shortcuts can lead to an uneven finish and peeling paint, leaving your walls aggravated.

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A fresh coat of paint can elevate a room in time for the celebrations, but painting over damp patches and cracks without addressing the underlying problems may make your walls look much worse. This is why you need to be realistic about your timeline and prioritise necessary repairs.

An industry expert Dr Nikhil Dhote, founder and chief technologist at PureSil Paints, walked us through what homeowners may overlook when painting before Diwali and the warning signs to watch for.

Here are some of the common doubts he answered for us:

What do homeowners overlook when rushing to get their homes painted before Diwali, and how can this affect the result? There is a deadline, so you decide to rush with colouring the walls without preparing beforehand. But the actual preparation is what determines how well the paint looks after it dries.

Nikhi said, “Completely dry, stable, and sufficiently smooth surfaces are the basic requirements of painting.” Moreover, homeowners often pressure contractors to speed up vital things. He mentioned drying and curing times for putty, sealers, and primers.

And when you rush the initial stage, Nikhil cautioned that moisture gets trapped, which weakens the adhesion, and subsequently, the painted walls do not look fresh for long. “Consequently, homeowners often experience premature peeling, blistering, or a patchy, uneven finish just weeks after the festival,” he added.

He shared, “Impetuous shade selection in daylight without seeing how it reflects in warm, ambient festive lighting can result in a colour that looks drastically different once the Diwali lamps and warm interior lights are turned on.”

This means you should check how a shade looks in both daylight and your usual indoor lighting, so it works for your home beyond the festive glow of Diwali.