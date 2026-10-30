From festive tablescapes to cosy corners: 5 ways to bring a fresh design perspective to your home this Diwali
Diwali home decor is more than just fairy lights and diyas. Here are a few design ideas that can give a fresh look to your home this festive season.
Diwali is the perfect occasion to refresh our homes and create spaces that feel warm, inviting and reflective of our personalities. While lights, diyas and festive decorations remain timeless traditions, a few thoughtful design updates can transform a space without requiring a complete makeover. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankit Jain, founder of Specta Quartz Surfaces, shared ways to give your home a festive design upgrade this Diwali.
Also read | Diwali home decor: 5 ways to make your space feel festive without overdoing it
1. Refresh your colour palette with dopamine decor
A festive makeover does not necessarily mean repainting your walls. “Introducing colour through cushions, rugs, curtains, or accent furniture can make a significant difference,” said Jain. Dopamine decor, which uses colours and objects that evoke joy, offers an easy way to bring personality into your interiors. Experiment with jewel tones, playful pastels or contrasting textures to create a lively atmosphere while keeping the overall palette cohesive.
2. Turn your living room into an art statement
The living room is often the heart of festive gatherings, making it an ideal space to experiment with materials and design. “Nature-inspired quartz surfaces can introduce organic patterns and earthy textures, while fluted stone finishes add depth and dimension,” Jain suggested.
For a more contemporary statement, large-format stone installations with curved detailing and minimal visible joints can create a seamless, sculptural effect. These elements allow surfaces to become an integral part of the design rather than simply a functional feature.
3. Add a personal touch with art and paintings
Jain highlighted that festive interiors feel more inviting when they tell a story. Incorporate artwork, handcrafted objects, family heirlooms or decor collected during travels to make your space feel distinctly yours. In larger living rooms, a statement art piece can serve as a focal point, drawing the eye and bringing the surrounding elements together. The key is to choose pieces that reflect your personality rather than filling every corner with decorations.
4. Create a statement dining experience
According to Jain, Diwali hosting is as much about the experience as it is about the food. Dress up your dining table with layered tablescapes, fresh flowers, elegant tableware and personalised menus. Urli arrangements with floating flowers can add a traditional touch, while thoughtful lighting and coordinated colours create a cohesive setting. Small details can make everyday dining feel special and memorable.
5. Give negative space a design purpose
Empty corners need not remain overlooked. A thoughtfully placed floor lamp, an indoor plant or a sculptural accent can turn an underutilised area into a design feature. Rather than overcrowding your home with festive decor, let a few carefully chosen elements stand out.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More