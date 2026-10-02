From fragrance notes to longevity, what to look for when choosing a perfume you’ll actually wear
Your perfect perfume is not just about the smell. Here’s what to consider before buying a fragrance.
Choosing a perfume is less about finding what is popular and more about understanding what feels like you. Don’t buy a fragrance simply because it is trending. And don’t choose one because it smells beautiful on someone else. Fragrance interacts with your skin, your body chemistry and even your surroundings, so the same perfume can have a very different character from one person to another. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swapnil Pathak Sharma, founder of Zighrana, shared a simple guide on how to pick the right fragrance.
Also read | From oud to vetiver: Indian ingredients are dominating global perfumery with authenticity, says expert
Embrace your fragrance
According to Swapnil, first, think about what you already enjoy. Do you naturally reach for fresh and citrusy scents? Florals? Woods? Spices? Vanilla and amber? You don’t need to know the technical terminology. Your own preferences are a good starting point. Then don’t smell every bottle in the store. Your nose will simply stop being able to tell the difference.
Pick and try
Pick three or four that interest you and smell them on blotters first. Eliminate the ones you don’t connect with. Then take your one or two favourites and put them on your skin. “This is important because the first few minutes are not the whole perfume,” Swapnil highlighted. What you smell immediately is largely the top note, the opening of the fragrance. It can be fresh, bright and very attractive, but it is also the part that changes fastest.
Take your time
Give it a little time. You don’t have to stand in the store for two hours waiting for a perfume to develop. Spray it on, continue shopping, have a coffee, walk around. Come back to it after 20–30 minutes. If you have the option, smell it again later in the day. What you want to understand is: do I still enjoy this once the opening has settled? “Because eventually, you’re going to be living with the heart and base of the fragrance, not just that first five-minute impression,” explained Swapnil.
Understand your choice
Ask yourself: Does it smell good, or do I actually want to smell like this? Those are not always the same thing. You may appreciate a very strong oud, for example, but realise you prefer wearing something quieter. You may love a beautiful floral on someone else and discover that woods or spices feel much more like you. That instinct is worth listening to.
Consider your lifestyle
Also think about your everyday life. A perfume you love in a store may not necessarily be the perfume you want to wear every morning. Think about when you’ll actually reach for it, how it makes you feel, and whether you can imagine wearing it six months from now, not just today.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More