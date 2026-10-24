Inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's Diwali party in New York: Strawberry pyramids, grand peacock centrepiece and a grazing table you have to see to believe
Forget your basic Diwali party. Sabyasachi Mukherjee just threw the most decadent Diwali party that had Rani Mukerji, opulent outfits, and a vintage vibe.
Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently hosted a Diwali party inside the galleries of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) in New York City. Also read | Rani Mukerji’s metallic grey saree look with bold statement glasses at Sabyasachi’s Diwali reception is a lesson in modern festive dressing
He shared behind-the-scenes images and a video on Instagram on October 24, giving a glimpse of the night when Indian heritage met New York grandeur in the most Sabyasachi way.
This was not your average Diwali party
The setting alone for the Diwali celebration was unique. The party venue felt like a palace – The Met's galleries, with towering columns, stained-glass, and marble statues, were bathed in warm light. The guest list was just as special. While actor Rani Mukerji, Sabyasachi's friend and longtime muse, kept it understated and luxe in a metallic grey saree with a matching sleeveless blouse, fashion designer Masaba Gupta served drama.
She reimagined the traditional Bengali laal paar shada saree with an ivory strapless corset top and matching skirt-saree. The host himself looked charming in a sharp black bandhgala and white churidar. Around them, guests like actor Kal Penn mingled in brocade jackets, sequined black sarees, sherwanis, and tuxedos.
Even the staff was part of the aesthetic. Dressed in crisp white jackets topped with vibrant orange and red pagris (turbans), they moved through the crowd serving drinks in vintage glassware. Every detail was curated.
A grazing table like no other
Let's talk about the food. Because this was not your usual Diwali catering. This was art. At the centre was a colossal grazing table overflowing with dramatic florals, foliage, and cascading branches of fresh pomegranates, adding the perfect Diwali pop of red. Nestled inside the greenery was a regal, lifelike taxidermy-style peacock. India's national bird, and a part of Sabyasachi's design language, it was right there in the middle of The Met.
The festive spread was pure opulent gastronomy. Ornate urns and platters held mounds of fresh seafood. There were centrepiece pyramids built entirely of fresh strawberries, glazed cream puff towers or croquembouche rising like edible sculptures, and bowls filled with dragon fruit, rambutans, and figs. And then the sweets: silver three-tiered stands presented everything from chocolate truffles and cookies to biscuits and traditional Indian mithai.
The vibe was pure magic
Throughout the night, live music provided an elegant backdrop. Guests lounged on velvet seating under glowing chandeliers, sipping cocktails and catching up. It was warm, luminous, and intimate despite the grand scale. Sabyasachi did not just host a Diwali party. He brought the soul of Diwali, that feeling of light, abundance, and togetherness, into the heart of New York.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More