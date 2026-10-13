Looking for rental-friendly hacks? Watch boring grey kitchen get unbelievable burgundy makeover using peel-and-stick tiles and vinyl wrap

Ever stared at your landlord’s questionable choice of kitchen cabinets and wondered whether living with tasteless decor is just the price you pay for renting? You’re not alone. In an Instagram video posted on July 15, New York City-based content creator Angelie showed how she transformed the kitchen of her 600-square-foot rental from a dull grey space into a rich burgundy haven. Also read | Inside a ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size

Sharing a clip documenting her journey of 'turning her 600 square foot rental into a home', Angelie tackled every step of the makeover herself, using DIY techniques to ensure every modification was ‘rental-friendly’.

Inside the DIY transformation Angelie’s makeover used budget-conscious products and smart hacks to achieve a custom look without risking her security deposit. The central feature of the makeover was the rich burgundy cabinet wrap, which seamlessly covered the original muted grey cabinetry.

Rather than sticking adhesive directly onto the wall, Angelie mounted red peel-and-stick tiles onto lightweight PVC boards. She then secured the boards using painter's tape and adhesive strips, ensuring no residue or damage would remain on the original tiles upon move-out.

To complete the elevated look, she installed modern gold hardware pulls onto the cabinet edges, painted the wall section above the upper cabinets in a matching burgundy shade, and hung a striped fabric curtain below the counter to conceal the under-sink storage.

In her caption, Angelie expressed pride in the finished space, writing: “The entire process of my NYC apartment kitchen makeover. I can’t believe I did it! Everything is rental-friendly... now I just need to add some new art as the final touch.”