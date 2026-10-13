Looking for rental-friendly hacks? Watch boring grey kitchen get unbelievable burgundy makeover using peel-and-stick tiles and vinyl wrap
NYC content creator Angelie refreshed her 600-square-foot rental kitchen with burgundy cabinet wrap, peel-and-stick tiles, gold hardware and a fabric curtain.
Ever stared at your landlord’s questionable choice of kitchen cabinets and wondered whether living with tasteless decor is just the price you pay for renting? You’re not alone. In an Instagram video posted on July 15, New York City-based content creator Angelie showed how she transformed the kitchen of her 600-square-foot rental from a dull grey space into a rich burgundy haven. Also read | Inside a ₹28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size
Sharing a clip documenting her journey of 'turning her 600 square foot rental into a home', Angelie tackled every step of the makeover herself, using DIY techniques to ensure every modification was ‘rental-friendly’.
Inside the DIY transformation
Angelie’s makeover used budget-conscious products and smart hacks to achieve a custom look without risking her security deposit. The central feature of the makeover was the rich burgundy cabinet wrap, which seamlessly covered the original muted grey cabinetry.
Rather than sticking adhesive directly onto the wall, Angelie mounted red peel-and-stick tiles onto lightweight PVC boards. She then secured the boards using painter's tape and adhesive strips, ensuring no residue or damage would remain on the original tiles upon move-out.
To complete the elevated look, she installed modern gold hardware pulls onto the cabinet edges, painted the wall section above the upper cabinets in a matching burgundy shade, and hung a striped fabric curtain below the counter to conceal the under-sink storage.
In her caption, Angelie expressed pride in the finished space, writing: “The entire process of my NYC apartment kitchen makeover. I can’t believe I did it! Everything is rental-friendly... now I just need to add some new art as the final touch.”
Addressing questions on heat and durability
Following the video's popularity, Angelie addressed practical questions from viewers about the makeover in her Instagram Stories Highlights. One major concern was whether peel-and-stick tiles could withstand the heat near a kitchen stove. Also read | Step inside stunning 30-year-old renovated home in Kerala
Addressing the question 'Are the peel and stick tiles heat proof?' Angelie clarified that while she cooks frequently, living alone means she rarely uses the back burners except to boil water. She noted that, based on her personal experience, the tiles have held up without issues, though she encouraged followers to perform a quick home test on their own setup to be completely safe.
A 'genius' blueprint for renters?
The video had viewers praising both her design taste and her practical installation techniques. One person pointed out the clever construction technique, writing, “The way you glued the tiles on the actual tiles is genius.” Another Instagram user commented, "People on the internet really do impress me a lot."
Highlighting the growing trend of apartment customisation among renters, a comment read: "This rental-friendly transformation is a smart example of how surfaces, colour, and small crafted details can make a compact kitchen feel entirely personal." Also read | Step inside 40-year-old DDA flat renovated in just ₹22,800: Before-and-after video proves 'this home was never ugly'
How to recreate the look in your own home
If you’re looking to upgrade a rental kitchen without losing your deposit, Angelie’s transformation could provide a blueprint:
1. Protect original tiles or drywall by attaching peel-and-stick tiles to precut PVC boards or foam boards, secured with painter's tape.
2. Wrap cabinet doors with quality vinyl contact paper instead of paint to simply revert to the original colour when moving out.
3. Swap basic knobs or handles for contemporary metal pulls to immediately elevate standard rental cabinets.
4. Use rods or small tracks to hang fabric curtains over open under-counter spaces to hide clutter and add texture.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More