Step inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's art-filled LA ranch house with understated luxury, pool and sunken conversation pit
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo opened their Pacific Palisades ranch home for a tour, showcasing an understated, art-filled and family-friendly retreat.
American musician and member of Maroon 5, Adam Levine, and Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo opened the doors to their single-story Los Angeles ranch house in a video shared by Architectural Digest in August 2021. The couple's Pacific Palisades home is a high-design, low-pretension family oasis.
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In an interview with AD, the couple shared the vision behind their home and gave a glimpse into the spaces that make it special. “We didn’t want a palatial McMansion. That’s just not who we are. We were attracted to this place because it felt homey,” the Maroon 5 frontman told AD. Let's take a look inside:
Inside Adam and Behati's LA home
The central idea behind Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's home was understated luxury. Rather than a sprawling, flashy celebrity mansion, the couple wanted a relaxed, art-filled family home with a connection to nature. According to the couple, the ranch-style house was originally designed by renowned California architect Cliff May in the late 1930s and was previously owned by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
The property also emphasises the couple's family-oriented lifestyle with a massive walk-in closet, a wet-room-style bathroom, and a picturesque outdoor yard complete with a pool, beehive, and guest house.
Minimalist, warm and understated interiors
The couple designed the modern yet remarkably cosy, family-friendly environment in collaboration with Clement Design. The video highlights personalised spaces, including a spacious kitchen featuring art by Sage Vaughn, a creative home studio, and an entertainment-filled theatre room equipped with vintage arcade games.
For the interiors, the couple chose a neutral palette, understated tones and tactile upholstery, including linen and bouclé, allowing their art and furniture collections to stand out. A tilted double-height ceiling, a relaxed lounge-like atmosphere in the living room, a custom charred-walnut dining table, vintage chairs, and wood and stone textures contribute to the home's warmth.
An impressive art collection and garden
Art is one of the defining elements of Adam and Behati's home. The couple told AD that they collect pieces they feel personally connected to, rather than treating artworks as decorative status symbols.
However, the highlight of their home has to be the garden and their outdoor living space. The couple designed it as a series of distinct spaces, or outdoor rooms, rather than one continuous garden. A raised viewing platform to enjoy the property's expansive views, a sunken conversation pit for informal gatherings, stone pathways, a poolside lounge area, and olive trees create a soothing space.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More