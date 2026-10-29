Step inside Alsisar Haveli in Jaipur, a royal residence built in 1892 that reflects Rajasthan’s rich heritage
Here’s a sneak peek at Alsisar Haveli in Jaipur, built by Abhimanyu Alsisar’s great-great-grandfather, offering a glimpse into Rajasthan’s royal history.
Rajasthan’s royalty is well reflected in its architecture. Among these several gems, Robb Report recently shared a tour of Abhimanyu Alsisar’s haveli in Jaipur. Built in 1892 by his great-great-grandfather, Thakur Ganpat Singh of Alsisar, the residence blends royal grandeur with deep-rooted family heritage. Let’s take a look inside this massive haveli, a testament to Rajputana hospitality.
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Inside Alsisar Haveli
Alsisar Haveli is a beautiful example of Rajasthan’s traditional architecture, where Rajput heritage, intricate craftsmanship and old-world grandeur come together. From massive facade to ornate arches, lush courtyards to elaborate dining areas, the haveli reflects the royal lifestyle.
This haveli stands out for its layered, maximalist approach to heritage design. Rather than minimalist surfaces and contemporary furniture, the spaces use architectural ornamentation, traditional artwork, carved wood, statement lighting and warm colours to create a sense of history and abundance.
The grand dining hall
The dining hall features one of the most striking interiors, combining formal symmetry with extensive period-inspired decor. A massive wooden dining table occupies the centre of the room, surrounded by intricately carved wooden chairs.
The room is decked up with large crystal chandeliers, prominent arches, framed paintings, carved chairs, and golden illumination. The entire table is styled with several visual detailing that include neatly folded napkins and traditional brass or gold-toned candle stands.
The haveli’s exterior
The haveli’s exterior features warm, cream and ochre-toned walls, traditional architectural details, and carefully balanced layout. The open spaces allow ample natural light and air to enter the rooms and corridors, while decorative parapets, projecting balconies, and carved edges add character to the facade.
The courtyard also delights with an earthy palette and greenery all around. Curved and scalloped archways soften the geometry of the interiors, while their decorative borders create visual rhythm and frame doorways, passageways, and adjoining spaces.
Who is Abhimanyu Alsisar?
Abhimanyu Alsisar is an Indian hotelier, entrepreneur, and the 16th-generation scion of the royal family of Alsisar. He is the son of Thakur Gaj Singh of Alsisar and is married to Kunwarani Sanyukta Singh, founder of the fashion label Tokree Jaipur. Apart from Alsisar Haveli, he helps manage the family's historic heritage properties, including Alsisar Mahal (Alsisar), Nahargarh (Ranthambore), and Abheygarh (Khetri).
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More