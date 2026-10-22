Step inside Malavika Mohanan's stunning Kerala-style home in Mumbai with Athangudi tiles, Tanjore painting and 3 balconies

According to AD India, the actor's home is a perfect reflection of its resident: artistic, intellectual, and deeply proud of their heritage. The first thing one notices upon entering the space is the striking red flooring, designed to resemble Athangudi tiles—a staple in most South Indian homes . The actor wanted to bring a slice of her heritage into her space in Mumbai; therefore, she built the decor around her South Indian heritage.

A striking red floor, traditional South Indian decor, and the simple elegance of a modern celebrity apartment define actor Malavika Mohanan 's home in Mumbai. In an October 9 Instagram post shared by Architectural Digest India (AD), the actor unveiled gorgeous corners of her beautiful and vibrant abode. The pictures are from a tour AD did of the actor's home in October 2025.

Talking about the red flooring, the actor told AD India, “This is one of my favourite features of the home. I think it’s a very interesting colour to have on the floor, and it’s very interesting to have the signature piece of your living room be the tiles.”

Where tradition meets modern aesthetics Apart from the tiles, the actor also included elements such as an intricate Tanjore painting—sourced by Malavika and her mother from a craftsman in Tanjore itself—and Malabar influences, evident in a traditional temple tucked into the corner of the living room, reminiscent of temples in Kerala. According to the actor, an intricately carved brass lamp, known as a ‘Vilakku’, also hangs beside the temple and has been in the family for almost 15 years.

The bedrooms become a personal gallery for the actor, where she has displayed cherished family moments and personal milestones. The walk-in wardrobe is a treasure trove of style and culture, boasting a bespoke vanity and a stunning brass lamp sourced from Morocco's hidden gems.

A majestic wooden-and-glass bookshelf adorned with a globe, whimsical animal figurines, and many books becomes a symbol of the actor's love for art and literature. While the living room Athangudi-inspired tiles, in the bedrooms, Malavika flips the script by incorporating blue and white textutred flooring to give a boho touch to her space.