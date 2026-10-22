Step inside Malavika Mohanan's stunning Kerala-style home in Mumbai with Athangudi tiles, Tanjore painting and 3 balconies
Actor Malavika Mohanan’s Mumbai apartment blends bold Athangudi-inspired red flooring with South Indian touches, including a Tanjore painting.
A striking red floor, traditional South Indian decor, and the simple elegance of a modern celebrity apartment define actor Malavika Mohanan's home in Mumbai. In an October 9 Instagram post shared by Architectural Digest India (AD), the actor unveiled gorgeous corners of her beautiful and vibrant abode. The pictures are from a tour AD did of the actor's home in October 2025.
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Inside Malavika Mohanan's home
According to AD India, the actor's home is a perfect reflection of its resident: artistic, intellectual, and deeply proud of their heritage. The first thing one notices upon entering the space is the striking red flooring, designed to resemble Athangudi tiles—a staple in most South Indian homes. The actor wanted to bring a slice of her heritage into her space in Mumbai; therefore, she built the decor around her South Indian heritage.
Talking about the red flooring, the actor told AD India, “This is one of my favourite features of the home. I think it’s a very interesting colour to have on the floor, and it’s very interesting to have the signature piece of your living room be the tiles.”
Where tradition meets modern aesthetics
Apart from the tiles, the actor also included elements such as an intricate Tanjore painting—sourced by Malavika and her mother from a craftsman in Tanjore itself—and Malabar influences, evident in a traditional temple tucked into the corner of the living room, reminiscent of temples in Kerala. According to the actor, an intricately carved brass lamp, known as a ‘Vilakku’, also hangs beside the temple and has been in the family for almost 15 years.
The bedrooms become a personal gallery for the actor, where she has displayed cherished family moments and personal milestones. The walk-in wardrobe is a treasure trove of style and culture, boasting a bespoke vanity and a stunning brass lamp sourced from Morocco's hidden gems.
A majestic wooden-and-glass bookshelf adorned with a globe, whimsical animal figurines, and many books becomes a symbol of the actor's love for art and literature. While the living room Athangudi-inspired tiles, in the bedrooms, Malavika flips the script by incorporating blue and white textutred flooring to give a boho touch to her space.
The balcony
Another highlight of the house is the three aesthetic balconies—a luxury in Mumbai; the actor has decorated one of them with plants, a plush wicker couch with purple upholstery, a vibrant painting, wooden flooring, and a centre table. The actor shared that she loves spending time there and it has also become an integral part of her morning routine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More