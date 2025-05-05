Stop searching, start sleeping: The best mattresses in India (May 2025); From top brands like Kurlon, Wakefit and more

Tired of waking up groggy or nursing a sore back? It might just be your mattress. If you're on the hunt for the best mattress in India (May 2025), we've saved you the scroll. From pressure relief to motion control, the right mattress does change everything. This guide features top picks across the board, from the best foam mattress to the best orthopaedic mattress and even the best HD foam mattress. Wake up fresh every day with the best mattress for sleep from India’s leading brands like Kurlon, Wakefit and more.

Side sleeper or full-time sprawler, these brands like Wakefit, Kurlon and more have something solid to offer. Ready for deeper, uninterrupted rest? Here’s a proper look at the best mattress for sleep that brings comfort without fuss.

Best orthopaedic mattress in India

Smart, snug and solid, this best orthopaedic mattress brings you BodyIQ memory foam that adjusts itself to your body for targeted comfort. With a breathable cover, zero partner disturbance and a medium firm feel, it's got everything to help you sleep deeper and wake up feeling better.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the back support and comfort. Many say motion transfer is nearly zero, making sleep peaceful even with a restless partner.

What is the highlight feature of this mattress?

BodyIQ Orthopaedic Memory Foam smartly adapts to your body, giving tailored support based on weight, shape and sleeping position.

Specifications Mattress Type Orthopaedic Memory Foam (3 Layered) Firmness Medium Size Queen (75 x 60 x 10 inches) Special Feature BodyIQ Technology, Zero Partner Disturbanc Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Original - 3 Layered BodyIQ Orthopedic Memory Foam Queen Bed Mattress, Zero Partner Disturbance, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 10 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (75X60X10)

Best memory foam mattress in India

Soft on the outside and smart inside, this best memory foam mattress in India offers serious support with its multi-layered foam construction. Designed with TruDensity tech, it holds its shape while adapting to yours. The plush top and breathable fabric bring comfort without compromise, night after night.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about its premium feel, easy setup and relief from back pain. Some wish it were a bit firmer though.

What is the highlight feature of this mattress?

TruDensity foam ensures long-lasting shape and support, while memory foam contours your body for all-night comfort and pressure relief.

Specifications Mattress Type Memory Foam (ShapeSense Ortho Tech) Firmness Medium Size Queen (75 x 60 x 8 inches) Special Feature TruDensity Technology, Removable Cover Click Here to Buy Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress 8-Inch Queen Size 75x60x8 Inches Space Grey

Best rebonded foam mattress in India

Loading Suggestions...

Tough, compact and comfy, this best-rebonded foam mattress in India is made for firm support without breaking the bank. With a solid 4-inch build and premium fabric cover, it suits adults who want no-fuss comfort for solo sleep or guest setups. Simple, sturdy and sorted.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it ideal for single sleepers, especially those who prefer a firmer base. Lightweight, easy to use and offers decent comfort.

What is the highlight feature of this mattress?

The firm rebonded foam gives excellent back support, making it perfect for adults who prefer a hard surface for restful sleep.

Specifications Mattress Type Rebonded Foam Firmness Firm Size Single (72 x 30 x 4 inches) Special Feature Lightweight, Pre-assembled, Premium Fabric Cover Click Here to Buy Coirfit Foam Sleep SPA Vitara 4-inch Firm Single Size Mattress (72X30X4 inches)

Best gel memory foam mattress in India

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to backaches with this best gel memory foam mattress in India. Designed with PainRelease™ tech and aloe vera infusion, it keeps things cool and supportive while cradling your spine just right. A medium-firm feel and 6-inch thickness make it a smart choice for everyday sleep comfort.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most reviews praise its balance of support and softness. Buyers love how it eases pressure points and relieves pain effectively.

What is the highlight feature of this mattress?

PainRelease™ and Stress Release™ tech work together to support spinal posture, relieve pressure and boost overall sleep quality.

Specifications Mattress Type Gel Memory Foam with Aloe Vera Firmness Medium Firm Size Single (72 x 30 x 6 inches) Special Feature PainRelease™ + 3D Air-Flo™ Tech Click Here to Buy Flo Ortho™ Aloe Vera Infused Orthopedic Mattress with PainRelease™ Technology | Medium Firm Feel | 6 Inch Mattress in Single Size (72x30x6 Inches) | 10 Year Warranty

Best coir mattress in India

Loading Suggestions...

This best coir mattress in India is a fine choice for those who love a breathable, eco-friendly, and firm sleep base. The natural coir core helps with air circulation and back support, while the PU quilted top adds a gentle layer of comfort.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users highlight the restful sleep and quality craftsmanship. The firmness is ideal for those who prefer solid back support, though some find it a bit too hard.

What makes this mattress worth considering?

Natural rubberised coir plus PU quilting creates a mattress that's both durable and skin-comforting. It’s also hypoallergenic and promotes airflow, making it a practical pick for hot weather.

Specifications Mattress Type Natural Coir + PU Quilted Firmness Medium Firm Size King (78 x 70 x 6 inches) Special Features Breathable, Eco-Friendly, Low Motion Transfer Click Here to Buy Kurlon Rutile Mattress | Natural Coir Mattress | Breathable | Medium Firm Support | Natural Cooling | PU Quilted | Durable | King Size | 78x70x6 | 5 Yrs Warranty

Best cotton mattress in India

Loading Suggestions...

This foldable cotton gadda is made for quick comfort and simple storage. Marketed as 4 x 6 feet, it’s lightweight and designed with a plush feel, though real-world feedback offers a bit more nuance.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate its comfort, portability, and price during sale. It's often used as an extra mattress for guests or floor sleeping. The main concerns are the actual size being slightly smaller due to tight packing and suspicions around synthetic rather than pure cotton fill.

What makes this mattress useful?

If you're short on space and need a budget-friendly foldable option for guests or travel, this one works well. Just allow 10 to 12 days post-unpacking for it to fluff up.

Specifications Mattress Type Cotton Gadda Firmness Plush Size 48 x 72 x 4 cm Special Features Foldable, Recyclable Cotton Fill Weight 10 kg Click Here to Buy EVERWEY ENTERPRISE White Cotton Material Foldable(4 Feet x 6 Feet) / (48 Inches X 72 Inches) Mattress/Cotton Gadda (48 inch x 72 inch)

Best latex foam mattress in India

Loading Suggestions...

Sleepyhead Laxe offers 100% natural Pincore latex for unparalleled comfort and support. With its breathable design, this eco-friendly mattress provides superior pressure relief, a naturally cool sleeping environment, and durability. Ideal for those seeking medium-firm support, it promotes healthy spinal alignment for a restful night’s sleep.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers love the Sleepyhead Laxe mattress for its eco-friendly materials, comfort, and support. Many report a cooler and more restful sleep, with some noting reduced back pain.

What is the highlight feature of this mattress?

The standout feature is its 100% natural Pincore latex, offering exceptional breathability and cool sleep while ensuring maximum comfort and pressure relief.

Specifications Brand Sleepyhead Size Queen (75x60x6 inches) Item Firmness Medium Firm Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Sleepyhead Laxe - 100% Natural Pincore Latex Mattress Queen Bed, Eco-Friendly, Naturally Cool, Medium Firm, 10 Years Warranty, 6 Inch Queen Size Bed Mattress (75X60X6)

Best spring mattress in India

Loading Suggestions...

The Wakefit Spring Mattress features pocket springs with a memory foam layer, offering exceptional comfort with a medium-soft, bouncy feel. The 10-inch thickness ensures proper support for heavier sleepers, while the breathable cotton cover maintains a cool sleeping environment. Ideal for those seeking both softness and support for a restful night.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Wakefit Spring Mattress for its excellent support and comfort. Many find it perfect for relieving pressure points, offering a bouncy feel while maintaining a balanced medium-soft firmness.

What is the highlight feature of this mattress?

The highlight is the pocket spring system with memory foam, providing a perfect balance of softness, support, and pressure relief for a rejuvenating sleep.

Specifications Brand Wakefit Size King (78x72x10 inches) Item Firmness Medium Soft & Bouncy Warranty 10 Years Click Here to Buy Wakefit Spring Mattress | 10 Years Warranty | Mattress Double Bed, Elevate Pocket Spring with Memory Foam, 10-Inch Bed Mattress, Mattress King Size (78x72x10 Inches, Medium Soft & Bouncy, Grey)

Best mattress in India (May 2025): FAQs What type of mattress is best for back pain in India? A memory foam or latex mattress is typically recommended for back pain, as it offers excellent support and pressure relief. Memory foam conforms to your body shape, providing proper spinal alignment, while latex mattresses are known for their durability and support.

What mattress thickness is ideal for a good night's sleep? The ideal mattress thickness varies based on body weight. A 6-inch mattress is perfect for lighter individuals, while a 10-inch mattress offers better support for heavier individuals or couples. For balanced comfort, a medium-soft to firm mattress with appropriate thickness is recommended.

Are pocket spring mattresses better than regular spring mattresses? Yes, pocket spring mattresses provide better support and reduce motion transfer, as each spring is individually wrapped. This allows for more comfort and less disturbance if someone moves during the night, making them ideal for couples. Regular spring mattresses may offer less support and can transfer movement more easily.

How long does a mattress typically last? A good quality mattress usually lasts between 7-10 years, depending on its material and usage. Memory foam, latex, and pocket spring mattresses tend to be more durable and longer-lasting. Regular maintenance, such as rotating the mattress, can extend its lifespan.

