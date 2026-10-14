Want to give your home a stylish makeover without spending a fortune? Try these 5 budget-friendly decor upgrades

If you want to refresh the living room without investing in new furniture, start with the textiles. Cushion covers, throws and table runners offer an easy way to introduce colour, pattern and texture. “I particularly enjoy seeing botanical prints, stylised florals and geometric patterns work alongside solid colours,” said Krsnaa.

A home does not need a complete makeover to feel different. Sometimes, a change in colour, an interesting print or a thoughtfully chosen object can alter the way we experience a familiar space. A good design is not necessarily about spending more, but about understanding how different elements come together. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Krsnaa Mehta, executive director at India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, shared decor upgrades you can consider.

According to Krsnaa, walls do not always need a fresh coat of paint to make an impact. Artwork , framed prints and decorative wall plates can add character without requiring a major investment. “I find inspiration in the visual richness of India, its architecture, landscapes, flora, fauna and decorative traditions,” highlighted Mehta.

You could bring together a few contrasting cushions or add a printed throw to a neutral sofa. The idea is not to match everything, but to create a visual connection between the elements. Even a simple change in textiles can make a familiar room feel more expressive.

These influences can be interpreted in contemporary ways through artwork and prints, bringing a sense of colour and storytelling into a home. Rather than filling every wall, choose one area to highlight. A well-placed piece can become a natural focal point.

3. Reimagine your dining table The dining table is an opportunity to bring design into everyday life. You do not need a complete dinner set or an elaborate tablescape to make it feel special. Printed plates, colourful bowls, distinctive platters and interesting serve ware can add personality to even a simple meal.

Pair patterned pieces with understated tableware or introduce a table runner to create a visual anchor. “I believe dining should feel inviting rather than formal, and small details can make everyday rituals more enjoyable without adding significantly to the cost,” suggested Krsnaa.