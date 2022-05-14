Ami Patel: Making fitbit fashionable and getting a personal stylist

Fitbit style trick

How does one style (or hide) a fitbit? I feel like it sticks out like a sore thumb, especially when you are wearing Indian wear, like a saree.

—Sarah, Delhi

Most fitbits look as smart as watches these days, so opting for a sleek, metallic one should work with all Indian outfits and for all types of events. But the best way to camouflage your fitbit is to style it. Wear it along with your favourite bracelets stacked around it, so that it looks like a part of the outfit. This is the perfect way to draw away attention from the tracker. You could also opt for stacking a bunch of rings on your fingers on the same hand as a way to take away the attention from the tracker or go for a monochrome vibe by pairing your tracker with bangles in the same colour as your saree/kurta. Maybe ditch your watch for the outing though.

Getting personal

I want a personal stylist to help me with my professional wardrobe. How would you recommend that I go about this in a way that won’t burn a hole in my pocket?

—Anubha, Via Email

Start by looking for a personal stylist; there are a lot of upcoming stylists who are keen on going on the personal styling route. Try meeting them and see if their tastes and aesthetics align with yours before you zero in on one, as in these things, understanding is key. Some things to be in mind while you are going through the selection process: Make sure you are comfortable with them and vice-versa; ensure that they are good listeners who also give their opinion. Finally, go with someone who makes you feel your best and as confident as possible.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

