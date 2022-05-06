HT Brunch Game Show: Which celebrity stylist is the most eclectic?

Shaleena Nathani

Works with: Deepika Padukone, Vaani Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Shaleena counts red lipstick as a style essential

Who, according to you, was the best dressed Bollywood bride?

Deepika, though I loved Alia’s look too. For me, the mood is more important.

Who’s the most stylish Indian sportsperson?

Kapil Dev is stylish. I also loved Neeraj Chopra on Vogue’s cover.

Priyanka, Deepika or Aishwarya; your Cannes pick?

Deepika Padukone.

Why are airport looks a thing?

Today, we make everything a “thing“. So, why not this?

The role of a stylist is?

To make the person we’re dressing feel fabulous and super comfortable.

King and queen of ‘90s style?

Two queens: Kate Moss and Princess Diana.

Three style must-haves?

A perfect pair of jeans, a white oversized shirt and red lipstick. Whatever you wear, make it your own.

The most stylish politician?

Jacinda Ardern, the New Zealand PM.

Aastha Sharma

Works with: Disha Patani, Mrunal Thakur, Parineeti Chopra

Aastha likes Aishwarya and Sonam’s Cannes outfits

Who was the best dressed Bollywood bride?

Alia Bhatt. The palette was beautiful; I loved that she wore a saree.

Who’s the most stylish Indian sportsperson?

Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya.

Priyanka, Deepika or Aishwarya; your Cannes pick?

Aishwarya and Sonam Kapoor.

Why are airport looks a thing?

It helps brands and designers get spotted. It’s like a mini runway for celebs.

The role of a stylist is?

Putting everything together and ensuring it works well. Like a style wingwoman.

King and queen of ‘90s style?

Urmila Matondkar, Karisma Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Anil Kapoor.

Three style must-haves?

An oversized shirt in bright or muted tones; an oversized jacket in a print or a bold colour, and a cool pair of boots.

Isha Bhansali

Works with: Pratik Gandhi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Manav Kaul

Isha says Anushka Sharma set the trend for Bollywood brides

Who was the best dressed Bollywood bride?

Anushka Sharma. I liked the outfit she wore, which went well with the destination wedding they had in Italy. It was nice, soft and floral. One of the first of many that followed after that.

Who’s the most stylish Indian sportsperson?

Cricketer KL Rahul.

Priyanka, Deepika or Aishwarya; your Cannes pick?

Always Aishwarya at Cannes.

Why are airport looks a thing?

That is one place where all celebrities come together and are spotted all the time.

The role of a stylist is?

To put her muse on the fashion map, enhance the person’s personality and to build a stylish image of the client.

King and queen of ‘90s style?

Rishi Kapoor in the ‘90s, and Sridevi.

Three must-haves for a stylish person?

A versatile outfit; a classic white shirt, T-shirt, blue denims. And a black or navy outfit, which always comes in handy.

And the winner is…

Isha Bhansali

“Styling is not just a serious, but big business”

“I agree with Isha the most—Anushka Sharma was the most stylish Bollywood bride, though Alia Bhatt was a close second,” says Priya Tanna, former launch editor-in-chief, Vogue India. “On the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai was the first to take risks. In the ‘90s, Karishma Kapoor dressed elegantly off-screen, and Juhi Chawla, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit on-screen. The fact that India is sprouting stylists shows that styling is not just a serious, but big business.”

Tips for celebrity stylists:

Align the look to the celebrity’s favourite designers and the movie they are promoting, like how Alia wore sarees in the lead-up to Gangubai, not gowns. Align the look to the celeb’s personal life as well, like a post-baby bump outing. Not all celebs want to experiment; some prefer the classic look. It’s the millennials who want a unique, individualistic look.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

