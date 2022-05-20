Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Karishma Mehta: Of marriage talks & egg freezing
Karishma Mehta: Of marriage talks & egg freezing

Why it’s not a good idea to keep avoiding the marriage talk with your parents and how to start looking at freezing your eggs
How to have the “marriage conversation” with your folks and how to go about freezing your eggs
How to have the “marriage conversation” with your folks and how to go about freezing your eggs
Updated on May 20, 2022
ByKarishma Mehta

Clear stance

With my younger sibling getting married recently, my parents are now after me to marry. How do I avoid the topic while living with them?  

—Kiran, Delhi

Don’t avoid the topic. Confront it and clear your stance. What is the point of this brewing stress and tension? Tell them how you feel and if you need time, tell them that. Avoiding this conversation will get you nowhere. 

Egg expectation

I’m 33 and want to freeze my eggs. How do I go about it in a well-informed manner, with the best possible results? And how much in savings should I have to go ahead with this process?  

—Anmilika, Via Email

It’s best to consult a reliable gynaec who can guide you through the process. That’s the first step. After that, you will have answers to all your questions, from costs to the optimum process to get the best results!

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, May 21, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022
