Karishma Mehta: The importance of honest conversations and being yourself
Karishma Mehta: The importance of honest conversations and being yourself

How do you get a point across to someone who doesn’t agree with you and how to deal with social anxiety at weddings
Why straight talk works best and how to manage social anxiety
Why straight talk works best and how to manage social anxiety
Updated on May 06, 2022 10:24 PM IST
ByKarishma Mehta

Straight talk

I am 32 and want to fund my further studies but my parents are more focussed on me settling down. How can I convince them otherwise?  

—Khushboo, Delhi

At 32, the first thing you must focus on is yourself—your goals, what makes you happy, what you feel passionately about. My advice to you would be to honestly define the above to your parents and have an open conversation about WHY you want to invest in your education. The only way they will come on board is if you vehemently back it yourself, so approach it from that lens. 

Your do you

My social anxiety only increased during the pandemic, but I now have to attend my best friend’s wedding. Any tips to deal?  

—Anamikka, Via Instagram

Do what’s best for you. A best friend’s wedding is unmissable, I get that, but having your boundaries is key. For instance, if you don’t want to party until the sun comes up, that’s FINE, or if you want to only be around those you’re comfortable with, that’s fine too. Put yourself first and work backwards from there.

Karishma Mehta, @karimehta05 on Instagram, is a writer, photographer and founder & CEO at Humans of Bombay

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

