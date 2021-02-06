Rahul Khanna: Slay with a sherwani
One too many
l Iove the sherwani. Are there ways to wear the same one differently?
—Anit Chawla, Gurugram
I love the sherwani, too! It’s such a timeless garment, you really don’t need more than one.
I’d say the most creative way to make each occasion distinct is by adopting different accents and mannerisms. You could channel a gregarious Belarusian who’s had one cocktail too many. Next time, a Texan border agent with a nervous twitch.
Another option is wearing your sherwani back to front. Or how about putting your legs through the sleeves? The variations seem endless!
If, however, you’re looking for a more (disappointingly) staid approach, then accessories are your friends, my friend. Enamel buttons, jaunty pocket squares, a shawl in the colder months—a traditional sherwani can provide the perfect backdrop for some very creative embellishment. Tag me so I can see how you fare!
Rahul Khanna is a “boutique actor”, whose sartorial statements and good looks often send hearts aflutter. He goes by @mrkhanna on Instagram
From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021
