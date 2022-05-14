Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Of Instagram story views and debating deleting your Facebook account
Ranveer Allahbadia: Of Instagram story views and debating deleting your Facebook account

Is there a way blocking someone can ensure you don’t show up on someone’s Story viewers’ list? And why you should keep your Facebook account
Published on May 14, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByRanveer Allahbadia

To delete or not

Are there any benefits to having a Facebook account today, when I am already present on other social media platforms? I am contemplating deleting it.

—Shouvik, Via Instagram

Although the number of Facebook users has decreased, there are some business benefits to using Facebook, particularly if you’re running a small scale business or a start-up. If your target market is interior India, it is a useful platform.

Peek-a-boo

If I view someone’s story on Instagram, and block them immediately after, will I still show up on their list of viewers?

—Santoshi, Pune

You will not come up on their list of viewers because the moment you block someone, they are sort of deleted from your Instagram experience.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

