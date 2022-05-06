Sohrab Khushrushahi: Resist this

Irresistible

How do I use resistance bands in my home workouts?

—Karim, via email

Resistance bands are great for home workouts or even when you go to a gym to train or when you’re travelling. You get different categories and resistance levels, so keep a bunch with you. You can go about doing most weighted or resistance-based exercises with a resistance band: squat, row, press, curl and deadlift. So, just get started.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

From HT Brunch, May 7, 2022

