Technical Guruji: Mood lighting and digitising old photographs

What are your options if you’re looking at budget mood lighting for your home, and how to update your pictures without compromising on the quality
Published on May 14, 2022 02:37 AM IST
ByGaurav Chaudhary

Moody and smart

What’s the best budget mood lighting which are warm and smart-enabled so that they change colours on demand?   

—Salvio, Via Instagram

For budget colour-changing smart lighting, look at brands like Syska, which has good options. Philips is on the expensive side. But instead of that, I suggest you use smart-enabled LED strips. Even placing a smart bulb in your lamp may be a good idea. There are two options for smart-enabled lights: ones you can control with your smartphone, the other with a remote. Go with what you’re more comfortable with.  

Digitise your albums

What’s the best budget way to digitise my mom’s photo album collection?

—Aruna, Delhi

There are many apps. Google too has one, called Photo Scan, which has enough AI for you to physical pictures and digitise them in high quality. Otherwise, if you have access to a scanner at home, that’s another option to get high resolution digital images. Some Samsung phones have a photo remaster tool.

 Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 22million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, May 14, 2022

