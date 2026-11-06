From Janhvi Kapoor to Suhana Khan, Gen Z stars serve festive inspiration at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in lehengas and sarees
Janhvi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sharvari celebrated Diwali in standout Manish Malhotra looks at the designer's party.
Bollywood stars stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend designer Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali bash at his residence. From Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan's actor-daughter Suhana Khan, the guest list included Gen Z stars, who picked stunning looks from the designer's much-loved fashion label. Let's decode what they wore to the star-studded bash.
Also Read | It's giving Rani Mukerji from Shava Shava: Ananya Panday recreates iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali party
Janhvi Kapoor
Giving animal print a desi twist, Janhvi Kapoor wore a sequinned ensemble, which was a modern take on a lehenga by Manish Malhotra, to the Diwali party. The golden and black stripes on the ensemble resembled a leopard pattern quite closely. It features a bralette blouse with a scooped neckline, sleeveless design, and midriff-baring length, styled with a fit-and-flare mermaid skirt featuring a back train. A black dupatta with tasselled ends, centre-parted, silky-straight locks, gold jhumkis, cocktail rings, and striking glam rounded off the look.
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan served one of the standout looks of the night, wearing a brocade-embroidered custom look designed by Manish Malhotra. She wore a gold sequinned blouse featuring an off-the-shoulder boat neckline. A figure-sculpting skirt constructed from multiple brocade borders and a maroon-red dupatta adorned with gold embroidery rounded off the ensemble. Jhumkis, an embellished potli bag, and platform heels completed the styling.
Khushi Kapoor
While her sister chose a black-and-gold look for the Diwali party, Khushi Kapoor made a statement in a vibrant purple ensemble featuring a chic blouse with a keyhole neckline, mandarin collar, cap sleeves decked with beaded chains, and a midriff-baring length. She completed the look with a lehenga skirt decked in layers of beaded tassels, a matching dupatta, striking glam, and minimal jewellery.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's lehenga for Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash was inspired by Rani Mukerji's Say Shava Shava look from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The shimmery ensemble features a bralette blouse, a mermaid skirt, and a dupatta. It takes a lot of inspiration from Rani's lehenga, including a jewelled belt on the waist, spaghetti straps and a midriff-baring cropped hem for the blouse, and open tresses, but with a modern twist.
Sharvari Wagh
Sharvari served superstar energy in a lemon-green organza saree and a blush-pink blouse, decked with dazzling Mukaish work, lace embroidery, beaded embellishments, and silver thread embroidery. She styled the ensemble with diamond earrings, a matching mang tika, rings, and striking makeup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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