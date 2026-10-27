Inside actor Arjun Sarja's daughter's ultra-romantic all-pink Tuscany wedding: Mandap to outfits, every detail is pastel perfection
Sarjaa founder Anjana Arjun married longtime partner Isaiah Nutter under a blush pink mandap in Italy. Take a look their dreamy wedding album.
Anjana Arjun, founder of vegan luxury handbag label Sarjaa and daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, married longtime partner Isaiah Nutter on October 19, 2026, at Villa Cetinale, a historic estate in Tuscany, Italy. The bride shared first photos from the wedding on October 24 with the caption: "14 years later." The couple also had a Christian ceremony on October 20. Also read | Nine guests, no planner, pure magic: Inside Kinjal Patel and Herit Vachhani’s self-planned Lake Como wedding
The decor was an all-pink dream
Forget everything you know about traditional red weddings. Anjana and Isaiah went full ethereal pastel for the Indian wedding ceremony. At the heart was the floral showstopper: a breathtaking all-pink mandap designed by Italian floral artist Marta Petrioli of Flowers Living. Think cascading blush roses, fluffy hydrangeas, and fresh carnations piled so lush you can almost smell them through the screen.
Marta captured the emotion perfectly on October 26, writing in her Instagram post's caption: "Fourteen years, countless moments, and still choosing each other every single day. Anjana and Isaiah are starting a brand new chapter with the person who has been in all the old ones. We’re obsessed with these pictures. Fourteen years in the making, a lifetime still to go."
The canopy was draped with translucent blush chiffon that floated in the Tuscan breeze, anchored by low seating with cream upholstery and finished with traditional wedding ritual elements. It was south Indian soul meets Italian romance.
Anjana's bridal look was modern fairytale
The bride wore a dusty rose lehenga from Zeynora, woven with soft shimmer and delicate gold zari embroidery. The blouse brought pure drama: it was heavily embellished with crystals and deep ruby gemstones that mirrored her statement choker. She draped a sheer organza dupatta with scalloped gold threadwork, styled her hair in a long textured braid adorned with tiny florals and a delicate maang tika, and finished with heavy jhumkas, intricate henna, and stacked bangles. Soft, romantic, powerful all at once.
The groom matched her perfectly
Isaiah understood the assignment. He complemented Anjana in a tailored pastel-pink kurta-dhoti set with refined floral embroidery along the neckline and borders, plus a sheer embroidered dupatta draped across his shoulder. Both wore blush-pink jaimalas made of fresh florals that tied the whole pastel story together beautifully.
Even the guests were on theme
The colour story did not stop at the couple. Against Villa Cetinale's frescoed walls and ancient stone staircases, the wedding party leaned into a soft, earthy colour scheme. Women wore olive green and golden sarees with delicate zari borders, while men opted for ivory Indian attire.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More
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