Inside actor Arjun Sarja's daughter's ultra-romantic all-pink Tuscany wedding: Mandap to outfits, every detail is pastel perfection

Anjana Arjun, founder of vegan luxury handbag label Sarjaa and daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, married longtime partner Isaiah Nutter on October 19, 2026, at Villa Cetinale, a historic estate in Tuscany, Italy. The bride shared first photos from the wedding on October 24 with the caption: "14 years later." The couple also had a Christian ceremony on October 20. Also read | Nine guests, no planner, pure magic: Inside Kinjal Patel and Herit Vachhani’s self-planned Lake Como wedding

The decor was an all-pink dream Forget everything you know about traditional red weddings. Anjana and Isaiah went full ethereal pastel for the Indian wedding ceremony. At the heart was the floral showstopper: a breathtaking all-pink mandap designed by Italian floral artist Marta Petrioli of Flowers Living. Think cascading blush roses, fluffy hydrangeas, and fresh carnations piled so lush you can almost smell them through the screen.

Marta captured the emotion perfectly on October 26, writing in her Instagram post's caption: "Fourteen years, countless moments, and still choosing each other every single day. Anjana and Isaiah are starting a brand new chapter with the person who has been in all the old ones. We’re obsessed with these pictures. Fourteen years in the making, a lifetime still to go."

The canopy was draped with translucent blush chiffon that floated in the Tuscan breeze, anchored by low seating with cream upholstery and finished with traditional wedding ritual elements. It was south Indian soul meets Italian romance.