Rocking red like a boss

Revolutions are ignited by it, the camera loves it and people go to court over it — no other colour has the extraordinary appeal of red, said author Charlotte Sinclair. A symbol of love, dynamism and passion, red has an extraordinary appeal. Powerful and timeless, it makes a strong visual impact in the collections of designers and fashionistas.

From Malaika Arora stepping out in a bright red sheath dress to Hina Khan’s deep red embellished gown and Jacqueline Fernandez’s beautiful red saree with a full-sleeved matching blouse, red is definitely the flavour of the season. This winter, the shades of vermillion, scarlet, cherry and crimson promise to pack the utmost influence and make you stand out.

“Dressing in red symbolises power. It’s a bold statement that always catches the eye,” opines senior designer Ritu Beri.

“Red is a great colour for Indian skin tone. Though, it’s important to search which one works the best for a particular skin tone. With red, it’s important for the fit to be perfect,” feels designer Nachiket Barve.

A perfect colour for winters, red emanates the warmest vibe while remaining modern and feminine, too. Designer Saisha Shinde suggests, “Choose a striking shade of rouge over bold poppy red. Tone on tone self-coloured embellishments looks best over anything baroque or ornately gold, as it makes one look too bridal. Pair reds with brown, burgundy or even fuschia as a good combination.”

For designer Neeta Lulla, red stands out on its own and doesn’t need accompaniments. “Red is such an energetic shade, which is an instant head turner. Go for fire engine shade if you are confident, to get that instant attention, else go with deeper shades of ox blood or marsala. Avoid green and gold with it, as it gives a very Christmas stereotypical vibe.”

Himanshi Khurana’s hand-painted suit by Muksweta is a great pick for a family outing, and the powder pink dupatta is a perfect accompaniment

Do remember, like with everything with combustible potential, red is to be approached with caution. “A pair of perfect mules or a strappy stiletto in black works best with any red ensemble. Keep the makeup neutral. For an evening look, one can go bronze lids or smokey eyes,” suggests Lulla.

For Beri, red is a neutral colour that she enjoys matching with other colours such as crimson, white and even prints. “Nothing beats the seduction of a plain red saree with stunning silver jewellery,” she adds.

For a conservative and traditional look, Barve suggests, “Diamonds and polki work beautifully when paired with traditional or even emerald accent earrings.”

After all, seeing our fashionistas sashay in this bold colour, the adage, ‘There is a shade of red for every woman’, never seemed more relevant!