Tried and tested: I explored two watches with completely different personalities and here’s what stood out to me about each

Watches aren’t just for telling time; they’re one of those accessories that can elevate an entire outfit. As a watch connoisseur, I love exploring different styles, designs, and brands. Sometimes, I’m in the mood for something classy and minimal, while other times, I prefer a watch that’s bold and makes a statement. Recently, I received two watches that couldn’t be more different in terms of their overall vibe: the Daniel Wellington Petite Emerald Green and the ASTON MARTIN Men’s Analogue Watch. So, let’s take a closer look at both watches, explore what makes each one special, and see which one might be the right fit for your style. (Also read: Tried and tested: My wardrobe is dominated by dark, neutral colours but these 2 designer outfits pushed me to experiment with colour and prints ) Daniel Wellington petite emerald green watch: Simple, elegant, and a little different The first thing that caught my attention about the Daniel Wellington Petite was its emerald-green dial. I’ve seen plenty of watches with black, white, and blue dials, but this shade of green has a charm of its own. It feels elegant without being boring, and I love how the gold-tone bracelet complements the rich colour of the dial.

The Daniel Wellington Petite Emerald Green offers a minimalist, polished look.

What I like most is how easily I can imagine styling it with different outfits. Whether it’s a crisp shirt for dinner or a simple casual look for a day out, I feel this watch would add a polished touch. The 36mm round dial also gives it a classic, understated appearance that doesn’t try too hard to grab attention.

Of course, it isn’t perfect. I feel the minimalist dial might look a little too simple for someone who prefers feature-rich watches, and the gold-and-green combination may not suit every outfit. Overall, this is the kind of watch I’d choose when I want my style to speak quietly but confidently. Price: ₹11,759 INR (sale price on the official website). Aston Martin men’s analogue watch: Sporty, bold, and full of character Now, the Aston Martin watch is a completely different story. Where the Daniel Wellington feels calm and sophisticated, this one has a more energetic, sporty personality. It caught my attention because of its distinctive design and the way it brings a stronger character to an everyday accessory. I personally find sporty watches appealing because they can make even a simple outfit feel more interesting. This Aston Martin model has that kind of presence. Its dial and strap give it a contemporary look that feels well suited to casual wear, weekend outings, and those days when I want something more relaxed than a classic dress watch.

The Aston Martin watch brings a bold and sporty vibe. (Author)