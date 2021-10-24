Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon
- Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Check out live updates of sighting the full moon in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and other major cities of India so as to end the fast or nirjal vrat observed by Hindu women this Sunday
This Sunday marks Karva Chauth, which is that time of the year when married women from Hindu community fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water and pray for the long lives of their husband. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in India especially in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.
This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated by the Hindu community on October 24 and the day-long fast will end by sighting the full moon. Red is the dominant colour which women choose to dress up for the Karva Chauth festivities. They wear ethnic clothes, apply mehendi or henna, chant prayers and pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves as a part of ritual ceremony before sighting the moon.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 24, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Yami Gautam celebrates first Karva Chauth in red silk saree
Yami Gautam celebrates her first Karva Chauth in a gorgeous red silk saree adorned with gold brocade borders.
-
Oct 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Sonali Bendre recycles 19-year-old wedding lehenga for Karva Chauth
Sonali Bendre decided to wear her wedding lehenga by Manish Malhotra, from 19 years ago, for the Karva Chauth celebrations today. Read here.
-
Oct 24, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Send these wishes and images to your loved ones
Wish your loved ones with these images, greetings, and messages on Karva Chauth.
-
Oct 24, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Karva Chauth moon rise time in India
Delhi: 8:00 pm
Mumbai: 8:47 pm
Lucknow: 7:56 pm
Noida: 8:07 pm
Gurugram: 8:08 pm
Jaipur: 8:17 pm
Dehradun: 8:00 pm
Mathura: 8:08 pm
Bengaluru: 8:39 pm
Patna: 7:42 pm
Amritsar: 8:10 pm
Agra: 8:07 pm
Aligarh: 8:06 pm
Meerut: 8:05 pm
Gorakhpur: 7:47 pm
Saharanpur: 8:03 pm
Bareily: 7:59 pm
Rampur: 8:00 pm
Get our daily newsletter
Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon
- Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Check out live updates of sighting the full moon in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and other major cities of India so as to end the fast or nirjal vrat observed by Hindu women this Sunday
Karwa Chauth 2021: Home chefs witness spike in orders as husbands book meals for wives
Karva Chauth 2021: City-wise moon rise time for Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, others
- Karva Chauth 2021: Check out the city-wise list inside to know the moon rise time for the end of Karva Chauth fast in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and other major cities in India
Karva Chauth 2021: Wishes, images, greetings, messages to share with loved ones
- Karva Chauth 2021: This year, Karva Chauth falls on October 24. Here are some wishes, images, greetings and messages to share with loved ones.
Karva Chauth 2021: Date, time, muhurat, significance and all you need to know
- This year, Karva Chauth falls on October 24, ten days prior to Diwali. According to Hindu customs, Karva Chauth fast is observed on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi.
What is Mawlid? How is it celebrated around the world
- Mawlid or Eid Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
Karva Chauth 2021: When is Karva Chauth? Here's all you need to know
- Karva Chauth 2021: This year, Karva Chauth falls on October 24. During this festival, married women keep fast for the whole day to pray for their husband's long and healthy life.
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: All you need to know about date, history, significance
- Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: This year, as per the Gregorian calendar, Eid Milad-Un-Nabi will begin on the evening of October 18 and will end on the evening of October 19.
Dussehra ’21 @home: A creative twist to festivities
Dussehra 2021: Ravana effigies await the celebrations
- As we near the last day of Navratri celebrations, the country is gearing up to celebrate Dussehra.
Dussehra 2021: Shilpa Shetty’s wish for fans came in this video
- Shilpa Shetty has been sharing sneak peeks of her Navratri celebrations on her Instagram profile. A few days back, she performed a little puja for goddess Durga with her kids by her side. She also gave us a glimpse of her homely puja corner at home. Today, she wished her fans like this…
Missing food at Durga Puja pandals? Head to CR Park to savour these Bong dishes
Dussehra 2021: Wishes, messages, images, greetings to share on this day
- Dussehra 2021: Here are wishes, messages, images and greetings to share with your friends and family on the auspicious occasion.
Dussehra 2021: Date, history, facts and significance of the festival
- Dussehra 2021: Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 15 (Friday) this year. All you want to know about the history and significance of the day.
Maha Navami 2021: Date, puja muhurat and significance of the day
- Maha Navami 2021: Maha Navami is celebrated a day before Dussehra across the country with much fervour. All you want to know about its date, significance and puja muhurat.