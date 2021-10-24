Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon
Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon

  • Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Check out live updates of sighting the full moon in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and other major cities of India so as to end the fast or nirjal vrat observed by Hindu women this Sunday
Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon
Karva Chauth 2021 moon rise LIVE: Fasting Hindu women to sight the full moon
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 05:41 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Delhi
This Sunday marks Karva Chauth, which is that time of the year when married women from Hindu community fast from sunrise till sunset, without consuming even a drop of water and pray for the long lives of their husband. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in India especially in the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

 

This year Karva Chauth will be celebrated by the Hindu community on October 24 and the day-long fast will end by sighting the full moon. Red is the dominant colour which women choose to dress up for the Karva Chauth festivities. They wear ethnic clothes, apply mehendi or henna, chant prayers and pass around Karvas or earthen pots among themselves as a part of ritual ceremony before sighting the moon.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 24, 2021 05:41 PM IST

    Yami Gautam celebrates first Karva Chauth in red silk saree

    Yami Gautam celebrates her first Karva Chauth in a gorgeous red silk saree adorned with gold brocade borders. 

  • Oct 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST

    Sonali Bendre recycles 19-year-old wedding lehenga for Karva Chauth

    Sonali Bendre decided to wear her wedding lehenga by Manish Malhotra, from 19 years ago, for the Karva Chauth celebrations today. Read here

  • Oct 24, 2021 05:14 PM IST

    Send these wishes and images to your loved ones

    Karva Chauth 2021.
    Karva Chauth 2021.

    Wish your loved ones with these images, greetings, and messages on Karva Chauth. 

  • Oct 24, 2021 05:01 PM IST

    Karva Chauth moon rise time in India

    Delhi: 8:00 pm

    Mumbai: 8:47 pm

    Lucknow: 7:56 pm

    Noida: 8:07 pm

    Gurugram: 8:08 pm

    Jaipur: 8:17 pm

    Dehradun: 8:00 pm

    Mathura: 8:08 pm

    Bengaluru: 8:39 pm

    Patna: 7:42 pm

    Amritsar: 8:10 pm

    Agra: 8:07 pm

    Aligarh: 8:06 pm

    Meerut: 8:05 pm

    Gorakhpur: 7:47 pm

    Saharanpur: 8:03 pm

    Bareily: 7:59 pm

    Rampur: 8:00 pm

