10 Face serums at great discounts! Up to 50% off at Amazon; Get glowing skin like never before

When talking of skincare, face serums actually do wonders to your skin. The fact that they penetrate deep into your skin, giving you glowing skin, makes them just a perfect addition to your daily skin care routine. From the hydrating options with hyaluronic acid or the one that treats breakouts like with salicylic acid, the skincare market is flooded with a wide range of face serums suiting every skin types. Face serums at up to 50% off on Amazon(AI-Generated)

And if you haven't yet started using these wonders, time to include one right away, as Amazon is offering up to 50% off on its wide collection of face serums. So, have a look at this deal as we have rounded some of the best picks for you.

Loading Suggestions...

Olay Retinol24 Max Night Serum deeply penetrates skin to deliver maximum retinol power while staying gentle. Packed with Retinol and Niacinamide, it visibly reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots as you sleep. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula hydrates for 24 hours without greasiness. It renews skin’s texture, making it smoother, firmer, and more radiant overnight. Wake up to refreshed, youthful-looking skin that feels soft and supple with consistent use.

Loading Suggestions...

Cos-IQ 10% Niacinamide Face Serum actively targets enlarged pores, uneven skin tone, and excess oil. This lightweight, quick-absorbing serum improves skin’s barrier and texture, leaving it visibly clearer and brighter. Infused with niacinamide and skin-soothing ingredients, it reduces blemishes, redness, and dullness while controlling shine. With regular use, it strengthens your skin’s health and minimizes signs of stress and fatigue, revealing a balanced and even complexion.

Loading Suggestions...

Ras Luxury Oils Flaunt Anti-Pigmentation Serum combines botanical extracts and active ingredients to fight stubborn dark spots and pigmentation. Enriched with natural oils and antioxidants, it deeply nourishes and brightens your skin. The serum helps even out skin tone and fades discoloration while improving texture and elasticity. Its gentle, non-sticky formula penetrates effectively, making your skin look luminous, smooth, and visibly clearer with continued use.

Loading Suggestions...

Hyphen Brightening Face Serum blends 5% niacinamide and 1% alpha arbutin to visibly reduce dark spots, uneven skin tone, and dullness. The potent formula brightens skin while strengthening its barrier and reducing redness. Lightweight and non-greasy, it penetrates deeply to fade hyperpigmentation, control excess oil, and enhance overall radiance. With daily application, your skin appears healthier, more balanced, and luminous, making it ideal for achieving an even complexion.

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co. 2% Kojic Acid Face Serum actively combats pigmentation, melasma, and dark spots with powerful brightening ingredients. Featuring kojic acid and niacinamide, it inhibits melanin production while improving skin’s texture and tone. This dermatologist-designed serum visibly lightens stubborn marks and promotes a clearer, more radiant complexion. Its lightweight, fast-absorbing texture ensures effective delivery without greasiness, making it perfect for daily use on all skin types.

Loading Suggestions...

Pilgrim 10% vitamin C Serum revitalizes dull, tired skin with the antioxidant power of vitamin C. It reduces dark spots, evens out skin tone, and boosts natural glow by neutralizing free radicals. Infused with hyaluronic acid and white lotus, the serum deeply hydrates and firms your skin while enhancing elasticity. Its non-sticky, quick-absorbing formula strengthens skin against damage, revealing a youthful, luminous, and refreshed complexion with regular use.

Loading Suggestions...

Dot & Key Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum delivers intense, long-lasting moisture to quench dry, dehydrated skin. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, it plumps and smooths skin, minimizing fine lines and improving elasticity. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula locks in hydration without leaving a sticky residue. With consistent use, it restores skin’s natural radiance and softness, leaving it looking fresh, healthy, and supple throughout the day.

Loading Suggestions...

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Serum visibly reduces wrinkles and firms skin with its concentrated pro-retinol and hyaluronic acid formula. The lightweight, silky texture penetrates deeply to hydrate, plump, and improve skin’s elasticity. It actively restores youthful bounce and smoothness while enhancing skin’s natural radiance. With regular use, this serum fights early signs of ageing, making skin appear firmer, fresher, and more revitalized every day.

Similar articles for you:

How AI is revolutionising skincare by offering personalised and precise skin remedies: Experts say it's here to stay

Monsoon must-haves: A skincare routine that works in humid weather; Top 8 tips for you

Top 10 Matcha skincare products that fight acne, ageing, stress: Superfood your skin has been waiting for

Top 8 Lipsticks with SPF: Now get pout-perfect lips without sun damage; Kiss the sun goodbye

FAQ for face serum How is a serum different from a moisturizer? Serums are designed to deliver potent active ingredients deep into the skin, while moisturizers primarily help seal in hydration and create a barrier on the surface. Many people use both for maximum results.

When should I apply a face serum? You should apply serum after cleansing and toning your face, but before applying moisturizer or sunscreen. It’s usually used in the morning, at night, or both—depending on the product.

How much serum should I use? A few drops (2–3) are typically enough for the entire face and neck. Serums are concentrated, so a little goes a long way.

Can I use a serum every day? Most serums are designed for daily use, but some (like those with strong acids or retinol) may be recommended for use a few times a week. Always follow the instructions on your specific product.

Which serum is best for my skin type? Dry skin – Look for hydrating serums with hyaluronic acid. Oily/acne-prone skin – Choose a serum with niacinamide or salicylic acid. Dull skin – Brightening serums with vitamin C are great. Aging skin – Serums with peptides, retinol, or antioxidants help reduce fine lines.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.