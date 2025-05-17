3-step guide to creating meals that are both comforting and heart-healthy

A mother’s love often reflects in her everyday cooked meals, through the soup that heals, the dal that soothes and the weekend specials that bring everyone together at the table. Each mother has a distinct way of cooking, rooted in traditions, shaped by lessons passed down from her own mother and an inclination to embrace modern methods. 3 cooking habits moms use that secretly boost your heart health.(Image by Unsplash)

These everyday mindful cooking habits and choices silently shape a family’s long-term health and wellbeing. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shilpa Vora, Chief R&D Officer at Marico, shed light on the silent strength of mothers by recognising how their everyday cooking habits, especially the fats they choose, play a powerful role in shaping the heart health and well-being of the entire family for years to come.

The silent influence of everyday meals

Home-cooked food along with flavours provides a sense of care, safety and nourishment. Dr Shilpa Vora said, “In most Indian households, mothers take the lead in deciding what food to be prepared and how to prepare it, based on everyone’s dietary preferences while making sure each one receives delicious but healthy meals. The process begins with careful selection of the cooking oil, as it forms a part of any dish and is a key choice to protect the family from cholesterol-related risks.”

Limit the intake of oil to half kg per person per month. Prefer using blends of oil in weekly rotation as the content of PUFA, MUFA and SAFA varies in each oil.(Pixabay)

She revealed, “Using multi-sourced edible oils for daily use provides nutrition and helps to maintain a good balance of healthy fatty acids like MUFA and PUFA which support heart health. Mothers don’t just set healthy cooking habits in the house but also instill healthy eating habits. By including a handful of nuts and seeds as part of their kid’s breakfast, that are rich in heart-healthy fats and protein, instills good and mindful eating habits in children from a young age. These habits go beyond taste, as it creates a balance between care, comfort and nourishment, where every small choice influences a family’s long-term health.”

3-step guide to creating meals that are both comforting and heart-healthy

Cook with Care – Choose oils with a healthy balance of monounsaturated (MUFA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) that support heart health and enriches the flavours of the ingredients used.

Cook for Comfort – Modern cooking practices such as air frying, sauteing, baking or pan frying using moderate amounts of oils can be incorporated in our daily practice.

Modern cooking practices such as air frying, sauteing, baking or pan frying using moderate amounts of oils can be incorporated in our daily practice. Cook for Nourishment –Incorporate fresh seasonal vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes and lean protein into everyday meals to provide essential nutrients that supports long-term health.

Where tradition meets science

Today’s mothers are redefining healthy cooking. Dr Shilpa Vora opined, “While continuing to follow traditional recipes and age-old wisdom, many women are now adopting this practice with nutritional science. By reading food labels, educating themselves about balanced meals, being wary of foods that increase LDL (bad cholesterol) and instead choosing those that increase HDL (good cholesterol) or opting for multi-source blended oils, mothers are bridging the gap between traditional cooking and evidence-based food science. This natural synergy between the old and new helps meet the evolving health and taste needs of the family members.”

When it comes to buying and using packaged foods, reading labels is of utmost importance to determine the kind of ingredients they have and whether or not they are safe to use on a particular date.(Unsplash)

Let us appreciate the quiet wisdom, love and effort in each meal prepared by our moms. From careful ingredient choices to heart-healthy habits, mothers continue to nourish the families in more ways than one and shaping lifelong well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.