Being obese is a serious condition that can cause numerous other fatal diseases and conditions as one's chances of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, problems with joints and other conditions increase when one keeps an unhealthy weight. Thus, there are numerous ways in which resolving obesity problems quickly and effectively could improve life. 5 important questions to ask your doctor before considering bariatric surgery (Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sudhir Jadhav, Consultant - Bariatric and Minimally Invasive Surgery at Manipal Hospital in Pune's Kharadi, shared, “Bariatric surgery, usually referred to as weight-loss surgery, offers an important advance for those facing obesity. Before deciding to proceed with weight loss surgery, there are a few things that patients should discuss with their doctor.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

What are the different types of bariatric surgery, and which one is right?

Dr Sudhir Jadhav answered, “Bariatric surgery includes some techniques, such as mini gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and bypass. Every variety has benefits, risks, and criteria for eligibility. A physician will look at the patient's medical history, current state of health, and weight loss objectives to determine which course of action is best for the person. Making an informed choice requires an understanding of the variations between these processes and their possible results.”

Is there more benefit than risk?

Dr Sudhir Jadhav revealed, “Like any procedure, there are risks related to bariatric surgery that change based on the patient's specific situation. On the other hand, when a person decides to have bariatric surgery, the possible advantages can greatly improve their health. One of the main causes of health problems in the world is obesity, and treating it can frequently improve general health.”

Conditions like the following may be prevented or treated by bariatric surgery:

Diabetes type 2

Hypertension

Heart diseases

Unhealthy levels of cholesterol

Breathing difficulty during sleep

The inability to urinate

Pain in the joints or other body parts

Infertility and PCOD in females

How much time should it take to lose all the weight?

According to Dr Sudhir Jadhav, the duration of the whole weight-loss journey after bariatric surgery varies greatly from person to person. He said, “While some people lose weight quickly after surgery, others may lose it gradually. Most patients can expect to achieve their maximum weight loss after 12 to 15 months of surgery. However, it is important to understand that weight loss is only one part of the total process. Maintaining weight loss and living a healthy lifestyle in the long run are equally important. Patients are often asked to keep their post-surgery diet and physical activity indefinitely to maintain their weight loss and stay in optimal health.”

What medical follow-ups will be necessary?

Dr Sudhir Jadhav informed, “Following bariatric surgery, regular medical follow-ups are required to monitor your progress, manage any potential issues, and ensure the best possible medical results. The particular follow-up schedule might vary depending on the type of surgery performed, the patient's personal health situation, and the advice of the doctor.” However, common medical follow-ups generally include:

Post-operative appointments: The surgeon will schedule follow-up sessions with patients shortly after surgery to assess healing, monitor for any immediate post-operative issues, and discuss the transition to the post-surgical diet and lifestyle.

The surgeon will schedule follow-up sessions with patients shortly after surgery to assess healing, monitor for any immediate post-operative issues, and discuss the transition to the post-surgical diet and lifestyle. Nutritional checkups: Bariatric surgery could hinder the body's ability to absorb nutrients, so regular nutritional checkups are important. A person can speak with a dietitian or nutritionist to make sure that they are meeting nutritional requirements, correct any deficiencies, and optimise dietary consumption for long-term health and weight loss.

Bariatric surgery could hinder the body's ability to absorb nutrients, so regular nutritional checkups are important. A person can speak with a dietitian or nutritionist to make sure that they are meeting nutritional requirements, correct any deficiencies, and optimise dietary consumption for long-term health and weight loss. Weight loss monitoring: The doctor will monitor weight loss progress over time to verify that the patient is meeting their objectives at a safe and sustainable rate. They may also assess other aspects of health, such as body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, and body composition.

The doctor will monitor weight loss progress over time to verify that the patient is meeting their objectives at a safe and sustainable rate. They may also assess other aspects of health, such as body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, and body composition. Long-term follow-up: Bariatric surgery requires a lifetime of good habits and health monitoring. A person will continue to see a doctor for routine follow-up visits even after reaching the weight loss objectives. These visits are necessary to ensure ongoing progress, address any new health issues, and offer support as required.

What is the optimal clinical response?

Dr Sudhir Jadhav said, “Determining the optimal clinical response of bariatric surgery can be difficult, as such response can be measured by standards other than weight loss. However, research has shown that bariatric surgery can result in significant and long-term weight loss for the vast majority of people. Patients may lose between 50% and 70% of their excess body weight within the first year after surgery. Bariatric surgery can be a life-changing choice for people suffering from obesity, but it should not be taken lightly. Asking doctors these important inquiries before choosing bariatric surgery can provide patients with a thorough understanding of the treatment, its risks and benefits, and what to expect throughout the journey.”