Arthritis myths vs facts: Surgeon explains common misconceptions about symptoms, causes, treatment
From joint cracking to exercise, a surgeon busts common arthritis myths that could mislead you about joint health.
Many patients arrive believing that arthritis is an unavoidable part of ageing, that nothing can be done about it, or that surgery should always be the last resort. These myths can sometimes prevent people from seeking timely care. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tushar Kohli, gold medalist, arthroscopy and joint replacement surgeon, senior consultant at Hari Ram Kohli Memorial Hospital, Dehradun, debunks common myths about exercise, pain, and joint health.
Also read | Waking up with stiff fingers? Orthopaedic doctor reveals when it could be a sign of arthritis
Myth 1: Arthritis only affects older people.
While the risk of osteoarthritis increases with age, it is not exclusively an age-related condition. Dr Tushar Kohli highlighted that previous injuries, obesity, genetics, repetitive stress and certain medical conditions can contribute to joint damage in younger people too.
Myth 2: Exercise will make arthritis worse.
The opposite can often be true. Appropriate, low-impact physical activity can strengthen the muscles supporting a joint, improve mobility, and help manage pain. The key is choosing exercises suited to the individual's condition, rather than avoiding movement altogether.
Myth 3: Joint pain is something you simply have to live with.
“Persistent pain should not be dismissed as a normal consequence of getting older,” highlighted Dr Kohli. Depending on its cause and severity, arthritis can often be managed through weight management, physiotherapy, medication, lifestyle changes and other non-surgical approaches.
Myth 4: Knee or joint replacement means the end of an active lifestyle.
Modern joint replacement procedures have evolved significantly. For patients with advanced arthritis who have not found adequate relief through conservative treatments, knee or joint replacement can help restore mobility and improve quality of life. The goal is not simply to reduce pain, but to help patients return to meaningful everyday activities.
According to Dr Kohli, advances in surgery have also changed how we approach these procedures. Minimally invasive techniques can involve smaller incisions and reduced disruption to surrounding tissues in appropriately selected patients. Robotic-assisted technologies available at selected sites can further support surgeons in complex cases with significant deformities.
Myth 5: Surgery should always be avoided for as long as possible.
There is no universal timeline for surgery. Delaying treatment despite severe pain, stiffness, or declining mobility can affect independence and overall wellbeing. The right approach is an individualised one, based on symptoms, imaging, lifestyle and response to other treatments.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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