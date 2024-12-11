Ayurveda for mindful healing: Tips to manage stress in an overworked world

In today’s world, stress has become a constant companion for many and has become a pervasive issue that affects both mental and physical health. Experts claim that Ayurveda, India’s ancient science of life, offers profound wisdom to combat this modern issue by focusing on holistic and sustainable practices. Feeling overwhelmed? Ayurveda’s ancient stress-busting secrets could transform your life!(Photo by Pixabay)

Ashwagandha to Shirodhara: Ayurveda’s toolkit for stress-free living:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Karthik Krishnan, VP at The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Ltd in Coimbatore, shared, “While the age old method may focus solely on elimination of symptoms, Ayurveda addresses the root causes of stress, which often stem from imbalances in our doshas (biological energies) and lifestyle choices. Stress should not be merely managed but effectively be addressed at its core by realigning the body and mind with nature. Ayurveda views stress as an imbalance in the body’s doshas—primarily Vata and Pitta—resulting from erratic lifestyles, improper diet, and lack of rest.”

He revealed, “Ayurvedic habits such as meditation, mindful breathing (pranayama) and tailored nutrition help to balance these energies, reducing the physiological impact of stress. There are powerful herbs like Ashwagandha, Shatavari and Brahmi, which helps the body adapt to stress and restore its natural state of equilibrium. Cater towards assessing each individual’s unique constitution, or prakriti and offer treatments for stress relief —whether through herbal remedies or through detoxifying therapies like Shiro Abhangya, Shiro Dhara and Pada Abhyanaga. Each therapy has been designed to target stress and tension in specific areas, offering a holistic approach to alleviating both physical and mental strain.”

Ashwagandha or Withania somnifera is considered a wonder herb for mental health by Ayurveda from many centuries.

Dr Karthik Krishnan asserted, “Ayurveda teaches that stress management is a lifelong practice—one that requires self-awareness, consistent care, and a commitment to balancing body, mind, and spirit. In an overworked world, the Ayurvedic philosophy offers a much-needed reminder that true well-being starts from within, fostering resilience, peace, and harmony in every aspect of life. In an overworked world, this ancient wisdom continues to be a beacon of hope for balanced living.”

Ayurveda’s holistic approach in changing stress management forever:

According to Dr Sachin, BAMS, Medical Advisor at Rasayanam Ayurveda, in an overworked world, stress has become a constant companion for many and Ayurveda offers a holistic approach to managing stress, addressing not just the symptoms but the root causes. He said, “Through the balance of mind, body, and spirit, we utilize time-honored practices like meditation, adaptogenic herbs, and lifestyle modifications. Herbs like Ashwagandha and Brahmi work synergistically to calm the nervous system and promote resilience against stress. It's about cultivating inner peace, not by eliminating challenges, but by equipping the body and mind to handle them with grace.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Ravichandran Venkatraman, Founder of Alive Consultancy, explained, “Our traditional system in India defines five layers of the human being: Annamaya Kosha (Earth) is the body maintained by food; Praanamaya Kosha (Water) is the life energy maintained by breath; Manomaya Kosha (Fire) is the mental layer maintained by thoughts and emotions; Vijyanmaya Kosha (Air) is wisdom made up of knowledge, intuition and will; and Anandmaya Kosha (Space) is the bliss layer.”



He concluded, “When addressing stress management in an overworked world, I believe the key lies in managing the energy of the self throughout the day. This involves managing our energy across various dimensions: Physical Energy through food (Rajasic, Tamasic, Saatvic); Mental Energy through thoughts and breath control; Life Energy through managing will, discipline, resilience, and empathy; and Environment through Rajas (Kinetic Energy), Tamas (Potential Energy) and Satwa (Essence of Consciousness).”

